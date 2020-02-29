Automotive Electric Oil Pump Market: Global Product Intelligence, Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast – 2025

The latest report on Automotive Electric Oil Pump Market by Infinium Global Research gives complete coverage of the Automotive Electric Oil Pump Market by application (transmission oil pump, engine oil pump, and brake oil pump), vehicle type (passenger vehicle, and commercial vehicle), sales channel (OEMs, and aftermarket) in terms of key trends, market size, forecast and CAGR growth over the period of 2019 to 2025. In addition, the study covers deep dive into key product and application trends in the regional markets of Automotive Electric Oil Pump such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America over the short run and long run.

Integration of Electric Oil Pumps Improves the Performance of the Vehicle As Well As Increase The Life Of Components

The automotive electric oil pump market is a highly competitive market with major automobile component suppliers such as Aptiv, FTE automotive, Hitachi, Johnson, Nidec, Robert Bosch, ZF Friedrichshafen and others competing with each other. The electric oil pump is a significant component of a vehicle that circulates coolant and lubricant to various parts of the car. They are mostly used in hybrid cars and the cars that have to idle start-stop system.

The demand for high-end passenger vehicles is growing as a result of increasing disposable income and stabilizing the economy. This is the major driving factor for the growth of the automotive electric oil pump market. Moreover, integration of electric oil pumps improves the performance of the vehicle as well as increase the life of components and vehicle as a whole, which has contributed to the growth of automotive electric oil pump market.

Growing Adoption of Hub Motors in the Vehicles is Projected to Hamper the Growth of The Automotive Electric Oil Pump Industry

Furthermore, the advantages of an electric oil pump over a mechanical oil pump including functioning even after turning the engine off and functioning at high oil-pressure and flow rate have increased the demand for the automotive electric oil pump. However, the growing adoption of hub motors in the vehicles is projected to hamper the growth of the automotive electric oil pump market. As the hub motors are fitted in the wheels, the requirement for lubricant and coolant is negligible, which may eliminate the need for an oil pump. Additionally, the growing demand for hybrid vehicles is anticipated to provide the key players with promising opportunities.

Among the geographies, Asia-Pacific accounted for the largest share in the electric oil pump market with respect to revenue. The domination of the Asia-Pacific region attributed to the growing sale of hybrid and electric vehicles, stringent emission regulations and a rise in awareness regarding fuel efficiency. Followed by Asia-Pacific, Europe held the second largest share in the automotive electric oil pump market. Europe’s automotive electric oil pump market is associated with the high production of hybrid and electric vehicles.

