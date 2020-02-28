[New Launch] Biggest Online Event Ticketing Platform in Boston – JuZtEvent

JuZtEvent is a modern event ticket sales strategy maker. It is basically your ticket to everything from music concerts, to local fests, talk shows, movie nights to sports events. It is the perfect destination to buy and sell tickets online. It falls under the category of the best ticket selling websites and ticket buying websites.

Today’s customers are tech-savvy, they seek out for information related to an event as soon as it becomes available. In fact, the success of the event is dependent upon the ticket sales. 80% of people check ticket prices even before making up their mind to attend it. And once they have done their online research on various networks, they buy the best deal right away. That’s why JuZtevent uses advanced software to keep up with the speed of life. Information about events is uploaded pretty soon and customers are kept notified by the help of automated and well timed messages till the actual day of the event. This creates a concordant relationship between JuZtevent and its customers.

JuZtEvent lets you create any event of your choice with an easy protocol. If you are an event organizer, you can create your event with them. Your event will be live on the site before you know it and it will be accessible to an audience at a global level. That rapid speed makes it accessible to the public. Event details are also made visible. Images from past events and attendees are shared so that customer can witness a little piece of fun. The site has an option to choose from various categories of event type that may interest you like Business events for people looking to expand their existing business or dive into the world of entrepreneurs, charity for people who love to volunteer and donate, music for ultra fun loving audience, fashion for all sauve people etc..

While hosting an event-

Step 1 Create an account on the website. The best thing is that there is no registration fee. This will serve as a global platform. The event will go live and public.

Step 2 Describe the event well as this will attract people. Mention accurate date, time and venue. Upload some pictures related to it.

Step 3 Set the price for the event tickets. As many payment options as possible are provided so that there is ease of buying, like debit cards, credit cards , master cards, PayPal, Google Pay etc.. this will surely hike up the sales.

Step 4 Promote your event online. The host can do it by themselves on a personal level. Experts from JuZtEvent will be happy to help in promoting the event on their social media handles.

Step 5 Check your personalized dashboard to see the report of the event. Option is there to track the promotions and sales and then work accordingly to boost the sales.

While buying tickets for an event-

Step 1 Create an account for free.

Step 2 Browse from the categories and select the type of event that sounds interesting.

Step 3 Grab your tickets. Check event details and click on the buy option to book the tickets.

Why to choose JuZtevent

It is a global ticketing platform.

Has no unnecessary snags.

It has no registration fee.

Prices for tickets are comparatively cheaper than others.

can host unlimited paid or free events with them.

No registration charges or subscription needed.

Benefits of free promotions on social media.

24/7 customer support.

Personalized dashboard with all the details of your event.

100% secure system

Website – https://www.juztevent.com/