Hybrid Fiber Coaxial Market – Global Industry Share, Segments & Key Drivers, 2025

The global hybrid fiber coaxial market was valued at USD 9.88 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 15.84 billion in 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period.

Hybrid fiber coaxial is designed in order to offer higher connectivity speed with unparalleled download and upload speed. Rapid adoption of smartphones which is coupled with widespread penetration of the Internet is some of the major factors driving the global hybrid fiber coaxial market. On the other hand, the ever increasing demand in high speed internet data is encouraging network providers to expand and upgrade their network infrastructure to offer improved system. Telecom operators are investing substantially in order to develop and implement advanced technologies to cater demand for increased data traffic. Network providers are actively adopting shared open networks technology to expand service deployment efficiency. Asia Pacific region is witnessing huge demand for hybrid fiber coaxial owing to increase in network demand which has resulted into rise in investments from the telecom operators in this region. Development of Data Over Cable Service Interface Specification technology version 3.1 is anticipated to further propel the demand for hybrid fiber coaxial during forecast period.

In the global market, high price of maintenance and difficulty in installation of hybrid fiber coaxial is affecting the growth of hybrid fiber coaxial market.

Key Findings:

Based on technology for hybrid fiber coaxial, DOCSIS 3.1 segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of around 8.1% during the forecast period

Based on component used for hybrid fiber coaxial, fiber optic cable segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of around 8.4% during the forecast period

Based on application, the broadband segment is anticipated to showcase tremendous growth rate during forecast period. This growth is attributed to rapid growth in network demand in developing economies.

Based on deployment, the interconnections segment came out as a leading sector for the global hybrid fiber coaxial market by accounting more than 29% of the total market, in 2018

On the basis of region, Asia Pacific region which is fuelled by growth in internet demand, accounted largest market share globally by contributing more than 32% share in 2018

Recent News:

In October 2018, US based Teleste launched a new remote PHY ready node which is named as ICON9000. This node meets the standards and requirements of distributed network architectures. Additionally, this node is capable of offering up to 10 Gigabit grade speeds over hybrid fiber coaxial networks.

In October 2018, Cisco (US) launched Full Duplex-Ready GS7000 FDXi neighbourhood node which divides broadband service distribution to a number of households in a neighbourhood.

