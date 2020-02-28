Global Nanocoatings Industry 2019 Market Research Report, Popular Trends & Technological Advancements, Forecast & Opportunities

Our latest research report entitled Nanocoatings Market (by type (anti-fingerprint, anti-microbial, anti-corrosion, self-healing, self-cleaning, and other types), application (healthcare, food & beverage, packaging, electronics, construction, automotive, energy, and other applications)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of Nanocoatings. Latest information on market risks, industry chain structure Nanocoatings cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential Nanocoatings growth factors.

Growing Disposable Income and Improving the Lifestyle of the Population is Expanding the Demand

As nanotechnology is evolving, its application in various industries is also increasing. The use of nanocoatings in the products improves their physical properties. Nanocoatings have found their application in various end-use industries including healthcare, aerospace and defense, electronics, automotive and others. The nanocoatings market is as new as any other nanotechnology market. It is highly fragmented with several international and local players competing with each other in the market for their share. The key players in the market including Bio-Gate AG, Buhler PARTEC GmbH, Nanogate AG, P2i Ltd., Nanomech Inc., and others are mainly focusing on the development of innovative production techniques to lower the manufacturing cost.

The superior performance offered by nanocoating the products is majorly driving the nanocoatings market. Through coating the objects with nanomaterials it acquires enhanced physical properties such as abrasion resistant, wear-resistant, and fingerprint resistant and others. Moreover, the growing disposable income and improving the lifestyle of the population is expanding the demand for nanocoatings. Growing industrialization and urbanization has improved the lifestyle of the population, which encourage them to buy innovative products. This, in turn, boosts the market.

Furthermore, the rise in awareness regarding Hospital Acquired Infections (HAI) is supporting the growth of the nanocoatings market. However, the fluctuating prices of raw materials are the major restraining factor for the growth of the nanocoatings market. Nevertheless, the expanding automotive and electronics sectors are expected to offer lucrative opportunities for the key players in the nanocoatings market.

North America Held the Highest Market Share

In terms of region, North America held the highest market share, dominating the global nanocoatings market. The dominance of North America region attributed to the increase in the number of skilled population, availability of state-of-the-art production facilities, and surge in the investment in research and development for nanotechnology. Moreover, the growing coatings sector coupled with huge demand from the medical and automotive industry is expected to boost the growth of the nanocoatings market in North America.

Report on Global Nanocoatings Market Covers Segments such as Type and Application

On the basis of type, the sub-markets include anti-fingerprint, anti-microbial, anti-corrosion, self-healing, self-cleaning, and other types. On the basis of application, the sub-markets include healthcare, food & beverage, packaging, electronics, construction, automotive, energy, and other applications.

Competitive Analysis:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the market such as Bio-Gate AG, Buhler PARTEC GmbH, Nanophase Technologies Corporation, Nanogate AG, P2i Ltd., The Nano Group, Inc., Nanomech Inc., Nanofilm Ltd., Integran Technologies Inc., Nanovere Technologies LLC, and Other Companies.

