Global Email Encryption Market Intelligence Report for Comprehensive Information 2019-2025

The latest report on “Email Encryption Market (Component – Solution, and Service; Deployment – Cloud, and On-premise; Type – Gateway Email Encryption, Hybrid Email Encryption, End-to-End Email Encryption, Boundary Email Encryption, and Client Plugins; End-user – BFSI, IT & Telecom, Energy & Utilities, Aerospace and Defence, Healthcare, Manufacturing, and Other End-user): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025.” The global email encryption market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 27.9% over the forecast period of 2019-2025.

Email encryption is a process that protects email messages from the other recipient who is not supposed to read. The most commonly used email encryptions are transport-level encryption, end-to-end encryption. In January 2019, Microsoft has planned to launch automatic email encryption for Office 365 Tenants. Microsoft outlook upgrading end to end encryption for the business email. Encryption and forwarding are two major changes in outlook that have been done by Microsoft. The user can send, receive, and download encrypted files and messages with an Office 365 subscription. However, users without an account can download files or messages using a passcode.

The increasing number of data breaches is a major factor driving the email encryption market. With the increase in the usage of email services by corporate organizations and individuals, the probability of unauthorized and unidentified sources accessing the content has increased. This is the factor boosting the demand for the email encryption market. Increasing smartphone users at the workplace are propelling the growth of the email encryption market. Stringent government regulation for data protection is enhancing the email encryption market.

Increasing technological development such as automatic email encryption for the 365 Tenants is the factor impelling the email encryption market. However, the high cost of the email encryption solutions yet remains one of the major factors hampering the email encryption market. Also, device compatibility issues and lack of common standards are the factors hindering the email encryption market. Moreover, the growing adoption of multi-cloud services offers favorable opportunities in the email encryption market. Lack of skilled professionals is the major challenge in the email encryption market.

Geographically, North America is dominant in the email encryption market. The presence of several key players that provide email encryption solutions and early adoption of email encryption are the factors driving the email encryption market in North America. Increasing adoption of the email encryption solution for enabling data security, prevention of cyber-attacks and commercial espionage, and ensuring security and privacy of data to facilitate business continuity. These are other factors enhancing the email encryption market. The demand for email encryption in the Asia Pacific and Europe is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the forecast period due to the increasing adoption of cloud and mobile technologies by various small- and medium-sized companies.

Segment Covered

The report on the global email encryption market covers segments such as component, deployment, type, and end-user. On the basis of component, the sub-markets include solution, and service. On the basis of deployment, the sub-markets include cloud, and on-premise. On the basis of type, the sub-markets include gateway email encryption, hybrid email encryption, end-to-end email encryption, boundary email encryption, and client plugins. On the basis of end-user, the sub-markets include BFSI, IT & telecom, energy & utilities, aerospace and defence, healthcare, manufacturing, and other end-user.

Companies Profiled:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the market such as Symantec (Broadcom, Inc.), Cisco Systems, Inc, BAE Systems plc, Microsoft Corporation, Micro Focus International plc, Zix Corporation, Proofpoint, Inc., Entrust Inc., Sophos Group plc, McAfee, LLC, and Other Companies.

