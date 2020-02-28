Global Cloud API Market-Outlook, Opportunity, Projects, Application and Company Analysis 2019-2025

The latest report on “Cloud API Market (Type – PaaS APIs, SaaS APIs, IaaS APIs, and Cross-platform APIs; Enterprise Size – Large Enterprises, and Small & Medium Enterprises; End-user – IT and Telecommunication, Banking Financial Services and Insurance, Manufacturing, Education, Healthcare, Media & Entertainment, and Other End-users): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025.” The global cloud API market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 20.4% over the forecast period of 2019-2025.

Ask for Sample Copy of Research Report with Table of Content @ https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/reports/sample-request/15242

Cloud Application Programming Interface promotes the development of applications and services used in the provision of cloud hardware, software, and platform. The leading players operating in the global cloud API market are investing in research and development that encourages technological advancement. The adoption of strategies such as mergers, acquisitions, and collaborations contributes to market share growth in the global cloud API market. Recently in 2019, Google acquired Elastifile which provides enterprise file storage for cloud.

Growing Microservices Adoption by Organizations and Improved Efficiency with Cloud API Stimulate the Growth of the Cloud API Market

The rising adoption of cloud API drives the growth of the cloud API market. Cloud API services act as an interface to provide direct and indirect cloud infrastructure and software services for users. It is a significant component of any public cloud solution. Different applications of cloud API are built using microservices architectural design. The growing microservices adoption by organizations and improved efficiency with cloud API stimulate the growth of the cloud API market. The rising digitalization and surge in demand for cloud platforms in industrial applications contribute to the growth of the cloud API market. On the other side, security issues regarding cloud API hinder the growth of the cloud API market. Moreover, technological advancement creates several opportunities for the growth of the cloud API market.

North America is Expected to Have a Premium Share in the Global Cloud API Market

Based on geography, the global cloud API market is classified into North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Rest of the World. North America is expected to have a premium share in the global cloud API market. The growing adoption of cloud API for improving operational efficiency in IT infrastructure drives the growth of the cloud API market in North America. Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to grow in the global cloud API market with a healthy CAGR over the forecast period. The rising digitalization in developing countries like India and China contributes to the growth of the cloud API market in the Asia-Pacific region. Europe is showing growth in the global cloud API market.

Segment Covered

The report on the global cloud API market covers segments such as type, enterprise size, and end-user. On the basis of type, the sub-markets include PaaS APIs, SaaS APIs, IaaS APIs, and cross-platform APIs. On the basis of enterprise size, the sub-markets include large enterprises, and small & medium enterprises. On the basis of end-user, the sub-markets include IT and telecommunication, banking financial services and insurance, manufacturing, education, healthcare, media & entertainment, and other end-users.

Browse Detailed TOC, Description, and Companies Mentioned in Report @ https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/ict-semiconductor/global-cloud-api-market

Companies Profiled:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the market such as Google LLC, Citrix Systems, Inc., Amazon Web Services, Inc., International Business Machines Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Rackspace Inc., VMware, Inc., CA Technologies, Inc., SAP SE, Oracle Corporation, and other companies.

Reasons to Buy this Report:

=> Comprehensive analysis of global as well as regional markets of the cloud API.

=> Complete coverage of all the product type and application segments to analyze the trends, developments, and forecast of market size up to 2025.

=> Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in this market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and the latest developments of the company.

=> Infinium Global Research- Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.