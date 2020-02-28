Global Automotive Dual Clutch Transmission System Market : Key Trends and Forecast Research Report 2019 to 2025

The latest report on Automotive Dual Clutch Transmission System Market by Infinium Global Research gives complete coverage of the Automotive Dual Clutch Transmission System Market by component (clutch plates, and pressure plates, and other components), vehicle type (commercial, and passenger), sales channel (original equipment manufacturer (OEMs), and aftermarket) in terms of key trends, market size, forecast and CAGR growth over the period of 2019 to 2025. In addition, the study covers deep dive into key product and application trends in the regional markets of Automotive Dual Clutch Transmission System such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America over the short run and long run.

Improved Driving Experience Has Led to Significant Work in the Area of Transmissions

The transmission is an important functional component that transmits the rotation power generated by the engine to the driveshaft and the drive wheel. Therefore, high reliability is demanded from the transmission bearings. In addition, the market demands of low fuel cost (low friction), reduced size, weight, and long life have also increased in recent years along with concern for the environment.

The industry is largely focused on addressing the more pressing demands for enhanced engines, safety, comfort, and vehicle styling, the need to ensure greater fuel efficiency, lower emissions, and the improved driving experience has led to significant work in the area of transmissions in the past few years.

Growing Demand for Hybrid Vehicles Are Expected to Provide Growth Opportunities to The Industry

Superior fuel efficiency with compact and lightweight aluminum construction is the major driving factor for the automotive dual-clutch transmission system market. The demand for dual-clutch transmission is increasing due to it is lighter than conventional atomic transmission. The automotive DCT system is a fast-shifting transmission that is utilized in sports vehicles.

Furthermore, factors such as rising demand for the automotive transmission system, effortless driving experience, and increasing awareness for low carbon footprint technologies are other driving factors for the growth of the market. However, the high cost of automotive DCT system and lack of awareness among the consumers are restraining the market growth. Moreover, the increasing number of automobiles globally and growing demand for hybrid vehicles are expected to provide growth opportunities to the market players.

Geographically, North America and Europe dominate the global automotive DCT system market followed by the Asia-Pacific. The increasing demand for passenger vehicles and light commercial vehicles across these regions are driving the market growth. High per capita income and good driving experience are fueling the market growth in North America and Europe. Growing automotive industry is driving the market growth in the Asia-Pacific region.

