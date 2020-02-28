Global All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV) Market Revenue, Opportunity, Segment and Key Trends 2019-2025

The latest report on All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV) Market by Infinium Global Research gives complete coverage of the All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV) Market by Type (sports, sports utility, utility, recreational, and other types), application (sports, entertainment, agriculture, and military & defense) in terms of key trends, market size, forecast and CAGR growth over the period of 2019 to 2025. In addition, the study covers deep dive into key product and application trends in the regional markets of All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV) such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America over the short run and long run.

All-Terrain Vehicles (Atvs) Fulfill the Requirements of Off-Roading High-Performance Mobility

The automotive industry is evolving as the innovative products are developed for specific requirements of the consumers. All-terrain vehicles (ATVs) fulfill the requirements of off-roading high-performance mobility. They serve various consumers in sports, entertainment, military as well as agriculture activities.

The ATV market is consolidated in nature with few market players controlling a large part of the share in the market. The key players in the market including Polaris Industries, Inc., Bombardier Recreational Products Inc., Textron Inc., Honda Motor Co Ltd, Kawasaki Motors Corporation, and others are focusing on developing products with low emission and strengthening their regional presence.

The increase in off-road sports activities is the key factor driving the ATV market. The growing popularity of recreational activities such as outdoor hiking, mountain riding, and other off-road sports among the young population has augmented the demand for ATVs. Moreover, the rise in the disposable income of consumers is projected to propel the growth of the ATV market. Rapid industrialization and the growing working-class population has improved the spending capacity of consumers, which in turn supports the growth of the ATV market.

Demand for Atvs In the Military And Agriculture Applications Is Expected To Boost The ATV Industry

Furthermore, the growth in demand for ATVs in the military, and agriculture applications is expected to boost the ATV market. Due to their excellent performance in all types of terrain conditions, the demand for ATVs from the military, and the agriculture sector has increased. However, the increase in the accident rate related to ATVs is the major restraining factor for the ATV market. Nonetheless, the growing investment by the manufacturers to improve performance and consumer experience are expected to provide opportunities in the future.

In terms of geography, the all-terrain vehicle (ATV) market in North America generates the highest revenue. The all-terrain vehicle (ATV) market in this region holds a large amount of share of the global market. The domination of the North America region in the global all-terrain vehicle (ATV) market attributes to the increasing recreational activities, high disposable income of individuals, and government regulations regarding ATV designs. Moreover, the presence of multiple off-road parks and trails in the region is expected to boost the growth of the All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV) market in North America.

