Future of Global Polymer Foam Market Along with Key Drivers, Major Manufactures, Business Insights, Trends and Forecast 2025

Growing Demand from Building & Construction, Automotive and Packaging Drive

Polymer foams are found everywhere in our modern world. It is used in a wide variety of applications such as the cushioning of furniture, insulation materials, and disposable packaging. In polymer foam, gas and solid phase mixed together to form a foam. The resulting foam has a polymer matrix with either air tunnels or air bubbles incorporated in it. It is produced in a number of ways, for example through slab stock by different forms of molding, extrusion and pouring.

There are two types of polymer foam i.e. flexible foam and rigid foam. Flexible foams are used for packaging, footwear, automotive safety and cushioning. Further, the rigid foams are used for insulation in the appliance, building, and buoyancy. The characteristic such as strength-to-weight ratio, cost-effectiveness, superior acoustic absorption and ease of being processed in various forms make the use of polymer foam effective.

The polymer foam is largely used in the packaging and automotive industry. It has different properties which are utilized according to application requirement. For e.g. PU foam dominates the polymer foam market owing to its growing demand in the different end-user industries such as automotive, bedding & furniture, packaging, building & construction. Growing demand from building & construction, automotive and packaging drive the global polymer foam market. However, fluctuation in raw material prices hinders the growth of this market.

Asia-Pacific is the Largest Player in the Global Polymer Foam Market

Geographically, the polymer foam market is segmented into North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific and the RoW. The Asia-Pacific is the largest player in the global polymer foam market, owing to growing industrialization and increasing in demand for infrastructure facilities in-country.

Report on Global Polymer Foam Market Covers Segments such as Type, and End Use Industry

On the basis of type, the sub-markets include polystyrene, phenolic, polyurethane, polyolefin, melamine, and PVC. On the basis of end use industry, the sub-markets include packaging, furniture & bedding, building & construction, automotive, footwear, and sports & recreational.

Competitive Analysis:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the market such as Zotefoams, Borealis, Sealed Air, Armacell, JSP, Synthos, Arkema, Woodbridge, Rogers, and Sekisui Alveo.

