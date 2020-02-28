Future of Global Organic Pigments Market Along with Key Drivers, Major Manufactures, Business Insights, Trends and Forecast 2025

Our latest research report entitled Organic Pigments Market (by source of production (natural source, synthetic source), application (textiles, cosmetics, chemical, plastics, paints, coatings, printing inks, food)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of Organic Pigments. Latest information on market risks, industry chain structure Organic Pigments cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential Organic Pigments growth factors.

Rising Demand for Organic Pigments in the Textile and Plastic Industry is One of the Major Factor Driving the Growth

Pigments mostly used for fiber, ink, coloring paint, plastic, and other materials. There are typically two forms of pigments organic and inorganic particulate solids. That alter the appearance of the substrate on which they’re applied by selective absorption and/ or by scattering of light. Organic pigments are made up of carbon-based particulate solids that can be synthesized by the natural and synthetic way. Plants and animals are natural sources from which organic pigments can be derived, on the other hand, synthetic organic pigments are carbon-based and are often derived from petroleum compounds. Organic pigments can be used in the form of finely crushed powder for their use in coloring various products and in visual arts.

Rising demand for organic pigments in the textile and plastic industry is one of the major factor driving the growth of the market. Rapidly growing textile and plastic industry especially in developing countries augmenting the growth of the market. Additionally, the rising use of organic pigments in the food sector is also supporting the growth of the market all over the globe. Furthermore, the benefits of organic pigment over chemical dyes such as non-toxic nature, cost-effective, and good color strength is another factor boosting the growth of the market.

On the other side, unstable prices, stringent regulations in developed countries and the limitation of raw material are some of the factors can restrain the growth of the market. However, increasing utilization of organic pigments in the electronics sector such as optoelectronic display, photo-reprographics, and optical data storage is anticipated to provide a better opportunity to the organic pigments market over the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific is the Major Region for the Expansion of the Organic Pigments Market

Based on the region, the Organic pigments market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the world. Asia-Pacific is the major region for the expansion of the organic pigments market and it is anticipated to dominate the market in the forecast period. The growing textile industry, high demand for plastic wares, rapidly growing paint and coating industry in developing countries such as India, China, and Japan is likely to boost the market in this region. While North America and Europe are other key regions for the global organic pigments market. Increasing use of organic pigment over chemical dyes and stringent regulations for the use of metallic pigments in food and beverages are supporting the growth of the market in these regions.

Report on Global Organic Pigments Market Covers Segments such as a Source of Production, and Application

On the basis of source of production, the sub-markets include natural source, and synthetic source. On the basis of application, the sub-markets include textiles, cosmetics, chemical, plastics, paints and coatings, printing inks, food, and other application.

Competitive Analysis:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the market such as BASF SE, Clariant AG, DIC Corporation, Heubach GmbH, Lanxess, Sun Chemicals, Sudarshan Chemical Industries Ltd., Pidilite Industries Ltd., Ferro Corporation, Trust Chem Co. Ltd., and other companies.

