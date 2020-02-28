Factors Driving the Thermostatic & Digital Mixing Valves Market in Coming Years

The thermostatic & digital mixing valves market in North America was valued at US$ 764.8 Million in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 1,260.4 Million by the end of the forecast period, expanding at a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period.

The thermostatic & digital mixing valves market is witnessing growth due to the adoption of modular construction increases annual potential saving up to US$ 20 Bn. Federal standards mandate to use showerheads with a flow rate less than 2.5 gallons per minute (GPM) at water pressure 80 psi, which saves water by about 25%-60%. Digital mixing valves are operated by sensors and they automatically turn on or turn off depending on the set temperature, thereby saving water and energy. Digital mixing valves increase efficiency and reduce temperature swings by controlling water temperatures to ±2°F. Unlike mechanical mixing valves, thermostatic valves automatically draw only hot water unless cold water is required, if we set the appropriate temperature. Thus, these valves help reduce the wastage of cold water

Download PDF Brochure @ https://www.alltheresearch.com/sample-request/343

Key Findings:

North America dominated the global thermostatic & digital mixing valves market in 2018 and is expected to remain dominant over the forecast period

The bronze and brass valve had the highest revenue in the market in 2018 and expected to reach US$ 810.1 Million by 2026

The thermostatic mixing valve segment held a market share of 76.0% in the year 2018 in the global thermostatic & digital mixing valves market

Based on the flow rate, the segment with 2-20 GPM flow rate dominated the thermostatic & digital mixing valves market with a market share of 35.5% in 2018

The BACnet communication protocol held a market share of 30.2% in the year 2018 in the global thermostatic & digital mixing valves market

Recent News:

In 2019, Leonard Valve has installed their thermostatic mixing valves in San Diego University campus. As a result of this, Leonard Valve has expanded their business footprint in the region of San Diego.

In 2019, Aalberts has acquired Applied Process (Applied), based in different locations in the US. As a result of this acquisition, Aalberts will have an extended heat treatment solutions portfolio.

In 2018, Honeywell International Inc. completed a tax-free spin-off of their Home & Technologies business segment into a publicly-traded company called Resideo Technologies. As a result of this spin-off, the assets and liabilities of this division were removed from the company. The spin-off will tend to give better returns to the shareholders, as the division will have more focus on the core competency.

In 2018, Acorn Controls launched a new mixing valve model called ‘Alpha’. This newly launched Alpha Mixing valve is made up of lead-free components which provide the benefits of corrosion and lime resistance. These valve models come with ‘TwistConnect’ fittings.

Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.alltheresearch.com/speak-to-analyst/343

About AlltheResearch:

AllTheResearch was formed with the aim of making market research a significant tool for managing breakthroughs in the industry. As a leading market research provider, the firm empowers its global clients with business-critical research solutions. The outcome of our study of numerous companies that rely on market research and consulting data for their decision-making made us realize, that it’s not just sheer data-points, but the right analysis that creates a difference.

For all your Research needs, reach out to us at:

39180 Liberty Street Suite 110, Fremont, CA 94538, USA

Contact Person: Rohit B.

Email: contactus@alltheresearch.com

US: 1-888-691-6870

Website: https://www.alltheresearch.com