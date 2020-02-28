Different Types of Cabins for the Vacationers

A cabin in the woods… it sounds like a fairytale retreat. It is where you can curl up with a good book and soak in all the glory of nature. To do it right, you have to find the affordable hotspots. There are different types of cabins available, so learn which might be best for you.

If you are on the look out for cabin rentals in Asheville, NC, here are the questions you need to be asking:

What kind of cabin do I actually want? Do you really want a one-room cabin? Or do you prefer a rustic, forest-side mansion? Be specific about your desires. Some people say cabin, but they aren’t being clear about what they desire.

What are Log Cabins? There are traditional cabins in Asheville. Just search the web for cabin rental in Asheville, NC and see what we mean. You could be there with a roaring fire and a toasty mug of hot cocoa in hand. If this is the log cabin retreat of your dreams, then you might already know what to look for: spruce logs or Scandinavian pine. If you go with cheap wood, the house might smell like rot or let in wind, rain, or bugs.

What are Frame Cabins? An A-frame cabin is a simple construction. It lends itself to a traditional vacation. The shape of the roof prevents a buildup of leaves, snow, and water.

What are Mobile Cabins? Tiny houses are so popular these days. Tiny cabins are similar. These small cabins are mobile and beautiful. Every inch is used efficiently. Although cramped for some, others find the spaces unique, fun, and cozy.

Many companies offer prefabricated cabins built in modules. Designs are customizable and simple. Research cheap cabins in Asheville to learn more.

