Adjustable Power Resistor Market to Witness a Healthy Growth during 2018 – 2028

Adjustable Power Resistor Market: Overview

The adjustable power resistors come with multiple mounting options and are a high-quality precision electrical heating component. In order to reduce the dissipation due to the vast amount of power distribution and hazardous failure conditions, the raw materials which are used in manufacturing adjustable power resistors are of high thermal conductivity. The adjustable power resistors are made from the material that consists of high thermal conductivity and offers efficient cooling. Manufacturers of adjustable power resistors are focusing on developing different types of technologies in adjustable power resistors such as wire wound resistors, non-inductive resistors, load banks resistors, grid power resistors, etc. that are used for industrial applications. Therefore, they are focusing on research and development in order to provide better quality resistors. The adjustable wire wound resistors are one of the most popular variants in the market that is expected to create a massive demand in the industrial electronics market.

Adjustable power resistors have witnessed consistent evolution in the recent years. Nowadays, the vendors in operating in the adjustable power resistor market are aiming more on developing adjustable power resistors that dissipate a huge amount of power with smaller size. However, the wire wound adjustable power resistors are in relatively higher demand as preferred to variable resistors for military and industrial applications. Additionally, these adjustable power resistors are being developed by prominent manufacturers in a bid to offer high-quality resistors. Demand for adjustable power resistors for various industrial applications will continue to be a key trend influencing the growth of the adjustable power resistor market.

Adjustable Power Resistor Market: Dynamics

The adjustable power resistors are reliable and long lasting resistors. It is made of high thermal conductivity material that prevents the risk of circuit damage, or failure is the key factors driving the adoption of adjustable power resistor across the globe. Also, the adjustable power resistors are low cost and efficient. These factors are highly contributing to the growth of the adjustable power resistor market.

However, if the power ratings of adjustable power resistors go above their specified power rating may result in highly exothermal conditions which can be a crucial factor that can hamper the growth of adjustable power resistor market.

There is a huge adoption of adjustable power resistor in locomotives, elevators, etc. which is one of the latest trends in the adjustable power resistor market.

Global Adjustable Power Resistor Market: Segmentation

Segmentation Overview

The adjustable power resistor market can be segmented on the basis of construction, resistor mounting, application, and region. On the basis of construction, the wirewound resistor construction in adjustable power resistor market is most widely used in industrial applications. Also, these resistors are commonly used in industrial applications such as locomotives, battery chargers, power supplies, conveyors, etc.

By Construction

Wirewound

Composition

Thick Film

Thin Film

Shunt

Foil

Others

By Resistor Mounting

Axial Lead

Tubular

Heat Sinkable

Surface Mount

By Application

Locomotives

Elevators

Conveyors

Industrial Controls

Battery Chargers

Others

Global Adjustable Power Resistor Market: Competition Landscape

Examples of some of the key players in the global adjustable power resistor market are C&H Technology, Inc., Panasonic, Vishay Intertechnology, TE Connectivity, Ohmite Manufacturing Company, Radwell International Inc, Huntington Electric Inc, ABB Ltd, Heine Resistors GmbH, Renfrew Electric, etc.

Adjustable Power Resistor Market: Regional Outlook

North America is expected to dominate the adjustable power resistor market followed by the Europe and Asia Pacific region. The adjustable power resistor market in North America is proliferating due to the increase in growth of the electronics market in this region. Besides, the huge presence of adjustable power resistor solution providers is also expected to boost the growth of the adjustable power resistor market in the region. Also, the Asia Pacific region is expected to grow significantly as Japan and China are expected to be the fast-growing countries in this region. Latin America and MEA are expected to witness significant growth rate in the adjustable power resistor market.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Global Adjustable Power Resistor Market Segments

Global Adjustable Power Resistor Market Dynamics

Historical Actual Market Size, 2013-2017

Global Adjustable Power Resistor Market Size & Forecast 2017 to 2028

Supply & Demand Value Chain for Adjustable Power Resistor Market

Global Adjustable Power Resistor Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved in Adjustable Power Resistor Market

Adjustable Power Resistor Technology

Value Chain of Adjustable Power Resistor

Global Adjustable Power Resistor Market Drivers and Restraints

Regional analysis of Global Adjustable Power Resistor Market includes

North America Adjustable Power Resistor Market

U.S. & Canada

Latin America Adjustable Power Resistor Market

Brazil, Argentina & Others

Eastern Europe Adjustable Power Resistor Market

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Western Europe Adjustable Power Resistor Market

Germany

Italy

France

UK

Spain

Nordic

BENELUX

Rest of Western Europe

Asia Pacific Adjustable Power Resistor Market

Australia and New Zealand (ANZ)

Greater China

India

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Japan Adjustable Power Resistor Market

Middle East and Africa Adjustable Power Resistor Market

GCC Countries

Other Middle East

North Africa

South Africa

Other Africa

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macroeconomic indicators, and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Report Highlights:

Detailed overview of parent market

Changing market dynamics of the industry

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape

Strategies of key players and product offerings

Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective towards market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint