TMJ IMPLANTS Market 2023: Growth Opportunities, Segmentation, Competitive Landscape and Regional Analysis

TMJ Implants Market Information: By Product (Mandibular Component and Fossa Component), by Material (Titanium Alloy and Aluminum), by Application (TMJ Arthroscopy and Orthognathic Surgery), and by End-User (Hospitals) – Global Forecast Till 2023

TMJ Implants is a medical condition where a variety of symptoms are experienced. Such symptoms include tenderness or pain in jaws, aching facial pain, pain while chewing, and others, which is caused due to damaged caused to cartilage or when disks erode or move out out of alignment. Due to advancement in diagnostics and imaging devices, early and accurate diagnosis of teh disorders is being facilitated, which is driving the need for treatment. Other driving factors include rising healthcare expenditure and increasing access to insurance reimbursements.

Segmentation

The TMJ disorders market has been segmented based on diagnosis, treatment, and end user.

By diagnosis, the TMJ disorders market has been segmented into physical exam, imaging tests, and others. Imaging tests include computerized tomography (CT) scan, X-rays, magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), TMJ arthroscopy, and others. Imaging tests are the preferred method of diagnosis of these disorders as they deliver accurate results as compared to other methods and the segment is leading the market.

By treatment, the TMJ disorders market has been segmented into medications, therapies, surgical or other procedures, alternative medicine, and others. The medications segment has been segmented into pain relievers, anti-inflammatories, tricyclic antidepressants, muscle relaxants, and others. Other therapies which help to cure this disorder include oral splints or mouth guards (occlusal appliances), physical therapy, counseling, and others. Other surgical procedures include arthrocentesis, injections, TMJ arthroscopy, modified condylotomy, open-joint surgery, and others. Acupuncture, relaxation techniques, biofeedback, and others are among the alternative medicines used for treatment.

By end user, the TMJ disorders market has been segmented into hospitals & clinics, ambulatory surgery centers, academic institutes, medical research centers, and others.

Regional Analysis

Region-wise, the TMJ disorders market has been segmented into the Americas, the Middle East & Africa (MEA), Europe, and Asia Pacific (APAC).

The Americas is the principal TMJ disorders market. As per the estimates of National Institute of Dental and Craniofacial Research, the US alone has a patient pool of approximately 10 Mn suffering from the disorder. The availability of advanced treatment modalities, favorable reimbursement scenario, and the availability of skilled healthcare professionals are factors driving the growth of the market. Additionally, a high number of R&D activities ongoing in the region by academic institutes, and medical research are also growth drivers. The level of awareness regarding this disorder is elevating in Latin American countries, which too is likely to encourage the market growth in coming years.

Europe is accountable for an advantageous share of the global market, which can be credited to the surging incidence rate of this disorder. Rigorous government-funded R&D activities in the region, along with the availability of advanced diagnostics and therapeutic options are encouraging the market growth. Moreover, the region is concentrated with highly skilled medical professionals, that provides a competitive advantage.

The APAC market is poised to exhibit remarkable growth in the coming years. Heightened awareness regrading the disorder and the rising availability of insurance reimbursements is proving beneficial for the growth of the market. Augmenting support from the government and various campaigns launched by them to raise awareness regarding the diseases has also reflected positively on the market growth.

The MEA market is demonstrating a relatively sluggish growth as compared to other regional markets. The primary reason being the lack of awareness about the disease, especially in the underdeveloped regions of Africa are restricting the growth of the market. Less developed healthcare sector and lack of skilled medical professionals also subdue the growth of the market.

Competitive Landscape

Bayer AG (Germany), AbbVie Inc. (US), Jubilant Cadista (US), Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (US), Pfizer Inc. (US), Allergan (Republic of Ireland), and Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (India) are the key players in the TMJ disorders market.