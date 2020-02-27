Smart Government Market worth 28.24 Billion USD by 2022

According to a research report “Smart Government Market by Solution (Government Resource Planning System, Security, Analytics, Open Data Platform, Network Management, and Remote Monitoring), Service (Professional and Managed), Deployment, and Region – Global Forecast to 2022″, The smart government market size is expected to grow from USD 11.73 Billion in 2017 to USD 28.24 Billion by 2022, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 19.2%.

The major driver of the smart government market is the emerging digital lifecycle of consumers, boosting the demand for smart technologies and facilitating the adoption of technologies. This is also driving investments in the smart government market.

Remote monitoring solutions are expected to grow at the fastest rate in the smart government market during the forecast period.

Remote monitoring solutions assist the government bodies to track and monitor the health of deployed assets. The various benefits offered by remote monitoring solutions include improved capacity and utilization, operational visibility and analysis, proactive solutions for asset failure situations, safety assurance, and reduced asset downtime for maximized productivity. Since assets form an integral part of any government body, remote monitoring solutions are witnessing a high-growth rate owing to their increased deployments across all government levels.

Professional services segment is expected to have the largest market share during the forecast period.

The professional services segment is expected to have the largest market share during the forecast period owing to the increased deployment of smart solutions which requires technological consulting, and continuous support and maintenance activities. Moreover, government bodies normally prefer professional services vendors over managed services vendors to keep a tight control over the business operations, such as deployment and support and maintenance.

North America is expected to hold the largest market share in the smart government market during the forecast period.

As per the geographic analysis, North America is expected to witness a significant growth in the smart government market owing to the presence of major smart government solution and services vendors in this region. Some of the vendors in the region are Amazon Web Services, IBM Corporation, and Oracle Corporation. These vendors offer better services for growing urbanized populations and help to manage complex issues, such as international conflicts and macroeconomic uncertainty. Moreover, the US Information Technology Management Reform Act of 1996 has made it mandatory for all 116 US federal departments as well as agencies to develop and use enterprise architecture for IT investment planning and decision making. This has resulted in cost savings worth USD 12.3 million and cost avoidance worth USD 9.5 million.

The major vendors covered in the Smart Government Market include ABB Ltd. (Switzerland), Amazon Web Services, Inc. (US), Avaya Inc. (US), Cap Gemini S.A. (France), Cisco Systems, Inc. (US), Entrust Datacard Corporation (US), Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. (China), Hughes Identification Devices (HID) Global Corporation (US), IBM Corporation (US), Imex Systems Inc. (Canada), Nokia Corporation (Finland), OpenGov (US), Oracle Corporation (US), Socrata (US), Symantec Corporation (US), and UTI Grup (Romania).

