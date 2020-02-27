Future of Global Solar Control Glass Market Along with Key Drivers, Major Manufactures, Business Insights, Trends and Forecast 2025

Our latest research report entitled Solar Control Glass Market (by product (absorbing solar control glass, and reflective solar control glass), applications (commercial buildings, residential buildings, and automotive)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of Solar Control Glass. The latest information on market risks, industry chain structure Solar Control Glass cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential Solar Control Glass growth factors.

Increasing Construction of Residential and Non-Residential Buildings are the Major Driving Factor

Solar control glass decreases heat gain while allowing in a large amount of natural light. It covers all architectural requirements by offering solutions for large and small glazed areas of all types of buildings. Solar control glasses have several applications such as residential buildings, commercial buildings, and automotive. In the manufacturing of solar control glass polycarbonate is increasingly used due to its lightweight and high impact resistance properties. It allows car manufacturers to create 3D-shaped widows and innovative window and door designs. Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) laminations are integrated into absorbing solar control glass owing to its useful properties of high impact resistance, high strength, high clearness and toughness and so on.

Increasing the construction of residential and non-residential buildings is the major driving factor for the solar control glass market. The growing use of glass in modern buildings and the rising awareness of people’s comfort have resulted in the more effective use of solar control glass in the buildings and automotive market. Due to these benefits, solar control glass is the best used to provide comfortable environments to live and work.

The increasing consciousness towards carbon emissions is fueling the growth of the market. However, high prices of solar control glass are restraining the growth of the market. It allows minimum sunlight to pass through and reflects a high amount of solar heat thereby making it more favorable for green building applications. Moreover, the rising trend of green buildings constructions with high energy efficiency and reduced CO2 emissions is expected to provide growth opportunities to the market players.

Asia-Pacific Dominates the Global Solar Control Glass Market

Geographically, Asia-Pacific dominates the global solar control glass market owing to changing climatic conditions and an increase in the number of residential and commercial buildings in this region. Due to growing construction projects in these regions, the solar control glass market is anticipated to grow over the forecast period.

Report on Global Solar Control Glass Market Covers Segments such as Product and Applications

On the basis of product, the sub-markets include absorbing solar control glass and reflective solar control glass. On the basis of applications, the sub-markets include commercial buildings, residential buildings, and automotive.

Competitive Analysis:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the market such as AGC Glass Europe, Saint-Gobain, Nippon Sheet Glass Co., Ltd., PPG Industries Inc., Guardian Glass, Cardinal Glass Industries Inc., Asahi India Glass Limited, CSG Architectural Glass Co., Ltd., Arcon Flachglass Veredlung Gmbh Co. & KG, Sisecam Flat Glass, and other companies.

