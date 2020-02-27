Forecast and Analysis on Global Construction Laser Market by Infinium Global Research

The latest report on “Construction Laser Market (Type – Dot Lasers, and Rotary Lasers; Range – 1ft to 100ft, and 201ft and Above): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025.” The global construction laser market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% over the forecast period of 2019-2025.

Construction laser is used in the various application for the survey, leveling floors, construction site grading as well as helps in installing ceiling tiles. On the other hand, a laser level is a control tool that includes a rotating laser beam projector that is fixed to a tripod, projects a fixed red or green beam in a plane about the horizontal or vertical axis. Various tools are used in the construction industry such as 3D laser scanners, laser distance meters (LDMs), rotary laser levels, laser levels, line laser levels, plumb lasers, pipe lasers, laser detectors, and other accessories.

Innovation of the Rugged New Laser Level by the Company Boosts the Growth of the Construction Laser Market

Companies of this market are involved in launching a new laser level that will provide better visibility in the construction environment. For instance, in 2019, Pacific Laser Systems which is a Fluke company has launched a rugged new laser level platform. The main objective of this launch is to meet the demands of harsh construction environments while operating interior and exterior layout work. The main features of the new laser light are that it helps to complete the project on time as it includes crisp reference points as well as lines for quick and accurate layout. Therefore, this innovation of the rugged new laser level by the company boosts the growth of the construction laser market. The use of laser technology in the construction industry is becoming popular.

On the other hand, growing new infrastructure projects such as residential and commercial projects drive the growth of the market. The increasing number of construction industries, as well as the rise in urbanization, is the factor propelling the growth of the market. However, the high installation cost is expected to hamper the growth of the market. In addition, while operating the construction laser there is a chance of causing laser hazards as well as skin burns and injuries to the human eye as workers are exposed for the longer duration time. Therefore, these factors also hinder the growth of the market. Moreover, the growing adoption of technologically advanced construction equipment in order to reduce human errors offers favorable opportunities in this market.

North America Holds the Highest Market Share in Construction Laser Market

Based on the region, the global construction laser market includes North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and RoW. Among all, North America holds the highest market share in this market due to increasing innovation in the construction laser by the company of this region. On the other hand, Europe holds the second-largest market share in this market as the companies and government are funding for the research and development to launch the highly efficient laser devices. Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the forecast period due to increasing construction activities as well as the rapid development of the infrastructure.

Segment Covered

The report on the global construction laser market covers segments such as type, and range. On the basis of type, the sub-markets include dot lasers, and rotary lasers. On the basis of range, the sub-markets include 1ft to 100ft, and 201ft and above.

Companies Profiled:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the market such as Topcon Positioning Systems Inc, Johnson Level & Tool Mfg. Co. Inc, QualComm Inc, Kapro Industries Ltd., STABILA Messgeräte Gustav Ullrich GmbH, AdirPro, Stanley Black & Decker, Inc, Spectra Precision, Robert Bosch GmbH, and Other Companies.

