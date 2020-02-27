E-Liquid & E-Juice Market Demand,Supply & Forecast 2027

E-liquid and e-juice are products used as substitute for tobacco, which are used in e-cigarettes. This liquid content is used in filling electronic cigarettes and personal vaporizer. E-liquid and e-juice contain low quantity nicotine in comparison with conventional tobacco smoke. e-juice, vape juice, or e-liquid are mixture of ingredients such as vegetable glycerin (VG), nicotine, propylene glycol (PG), and natural or artificial flavors.

Rising adoption of e-cigarettes to reduce or quit tobacco smoking is driving growth of global e-liquid and e-juice market over the forecast period. Moreover, changing lifestyle and growing health awareness associated with the tobacco smoking is boosting the demand for flavored e-cigarettes, which in turn is likely to drive growth global e-liquid and e-juice market in the near future.

Market Dynamics

Among distribution channels, in 2018, the offline channels segment held dominant position in the global e-liquid and e-juice market. In 2018, the segment accounted for 68.4% share in the global e-liquid and e-juice market. Factors such as consumer’s preferences to shop in-store along with rising number of retail chains across the globe are predicted to drive the e-liquid and e-juice demand through offline channels in the upcoming years.

Among regions, in 2018, North America held dominant position in the global e-liquid and e-juice market and accounted for a revenue share of 37.8% in the global market. This trend is expected to remain same over the forecast period, owing to growing supermarket chains along with high level of satisfaction among consumer with various attractive offers. This factor is likely to contribute higher demand for e-liquid and e-juice over the forecast period.

E-liquid and e-juice is gaining traction, due to its tobacco-free formulation and is also popular due to various flavors available in the market. E-liquid flavors such as cotton candy, bubble gum, candy cane, coffee, and chocolate are popular among the youth. Moreover, other categories of flavors, which are popular among adults include fruit, desserts, menthol, beverages, sweet, seasonings, and nuts.

Detailed Segmentation:

• Global E-liquid and E-juice Market, By Product Type:

◦ Prefilled

◦ Refillable

• Global E-liquid and E-juice Market, By Flavor:

◦ Tobacco

◦ Mint & Menthol

◦ Fruits & Nuts

◦ Dessert

◦ Others

• Global E-liquid and E-juice Market, By Distribution Channel:

◦ Online Channels

◦ Offline Channels

Some of the major players operating in e-liquid and e-juice market are Black Note Vape Inc., Fontem Ventures B.V, Crystal Canyon Vapes LLC, e-Liquid Factory, E-liquid Brands LLC, Mig Vapor LLC, Vape Dudes, KAIs Virgin Vapor, ZampleBox LLC, and VaporFi Inc.

