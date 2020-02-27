Discrete Diodes Market to Record Stellar CAGR During 2015 – 2021

A diode or discrete diode is an electronic component which has ideally zero resistance to current in one direction as compared to ideally infinite resistance in the other. There are different types of discrete diodes which include zener diodes, schottky diodes, laser diodes, transient protection diodes, radio frequency and microwave diodes, and small signal diodes. A diode acts as a one-way valve which has different applications depending upon the property or type of diode used in the circuit. For instance, as a rectifier it is used to change alternate current (AC) to direct current (DC). In addition, light emitting diode ensures transfer of electric current between the electrodes in order to generate light. The most common type of diode in use today is a semiconductor diode that is equipped with “p-n junction” for connection between two terminals. The semiconductor diodes conduct electricity if the diode is in state of forward biased. Forward biased means the cut-in or threshold is in forward direction; thereby, allowing a less voltage drop as compared to the current flowing. This voltage drop across the diode (forward-biased) is used in temperature sensors.

Diodes, which allow electric current to pass in one direction, are used as rectifier diodes. This behavior of an electronic component to allow the current flow in one direction and restrict the flow in opposite direction is known as rectification and hence the name for the diode.. This procedure is followed for conversion of altering current (AC) to direct current (DC). Moreover, diodes posses “non-liner current-voltage” characteristics which makes their functionality restricted to simple “on-off” action performance while mounted on an electronic circuit. Such diodes have profound applications for automotives, consumer electronics, communications, and other industries.

Factors such as low-power consumption, miniaturization, compact packaging, and higher integration are ensuring development of components across automobile, communication, and electronic industries. This is expected to swell the demand for discrete diodes in future. However, cost effective production is identified as a key factor hindering the market growth. Discrete diode market is a competitive industry due to strong foothold of current players operating in this market, which has created high entry barrier for new players to invest in this market.

Factors which are limiting the expansion of regional players in the global market include strong distribution networks, economies of scale, and well equipped manufacturing plants of the established companies. Thus to retain their competitive edge, companies across the globe are into either new product development or extension of existing product portfolio to meet increasing demand for improved devices across various sectors. For instance, Toshiba Corp. (Toshiba Electronics Europe) announced enhancement of its product line of schottky barrier diodes (SBDs).

This was done by introduction of “CxS15S30” device which resulted in improved “reverse current performance” and “forward voltage”. Apart from Toshiba Corp., the prominent players of the market include Agilent Technologies, Diodes Inc., Vishay Intertechnology, Fairchild Semiconductor International, M/A-Com Technology Solutions, Infineon Technologies, Central Semiconductor Corp., Microsemi Corp., IXYS Corp., NXP Semiconductors, Hitachi Asia, Sanyo Semiconductor, Semtech Corp., Panasonic Corp., and Shindengen Electric Manufacturing, among others.

Key geographies evaluated in this report are:

North America

U.S

Canada

Europe

France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the UK

Eastern Europe

CIS

APAC

China

India

Japan

Australia

Others

Latin America

Argentina

Brazil

Others

