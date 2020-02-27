Asia Pacific PVC Additives Market Analysis Report on Size and Growth to 2025

Market Overview:

PVC or polyvinyl chloride is a very generally employed whole thermoplastic that has become ubiquitous thanks to its non-reactivity, chemical stability, lightweight and longevity. It finds application in a plethora of fields, some of which involve agriculture, construction, automotive sector, gas transportation, consumer-grade plastics, water containers and electronic equipment. Addition of some compounds to the raw material during the production of PVC gives it latest properties that may be needed for application in a specific field. For instance, the addition of impact modifiers such as acrylics and MBS escalate the impact resistance of PVC without impairing its other properties hence making it ideal for usage in automotive and defense applications. The Asia Pacific PVC additives market was worth at USD 1.1 billion in 2020 and is estimated to reach a value of USD 1.56 billion by the year 2025 raising at a current CAGR of 7.1% throughout the foreseen period.

Recent Developments:

Reagens and Indofil come into a joint venture to serve the Indian market with a wide range of PVC additives. Reagens has newly declared its latest joint- venture with Indofil that is a part of the KK Modi Group- headquartered in Mumbai.

https://www.plasticsinsight.com/reagens-and-indofil-enter-into-joint-venture-to-serve-the-indian-market-with-a-full-range-of-pvc-additives/

Market drivers and restraints:

The Asia Pacific PVC additives market is mainly driven by the benefits of PVC over the traditional materials as it is light, customizable, inexpensive, reliable, chemically stable and non-reactive at room temperature. It does not degrade and has a very long shelf life. Since it is a polymer, it is easily made with less capital. And PVC cannot be manufactured without the required additives. The additives for PVC are in high demand as the end product is in high order. Population expansion and economic development are also among the primary drivers of the Asia Pacific PVC additives market. The rising employment of plastics to decrease vehicle weight and enhance fuel economy is also supporting the expansion of this business.

To know more, click on the link below:

https://www.marketdataforecast.com/market-reports/asia-pacific-pvc-additives-market

Report segmented as:

By type:

• Plasticizers

• Lubricants

• Processing aid

• Stabilizers

• Impact modifiers

Geographical analysis:

Asia Pacific is the quickest developing market for PVC additives, owing to the high production and consumption of PVC in this region. The rise in infrastructure activity and the replacement of existing materials like steel, concrete and iron with light plastics are driving the expansion of the PVC additives market in this area.

Important market players:

The Asia Pacific PVC additives market is operated by various market players, such as Kaneka Corporation (Japan), Arkema S.A. (France), BASF SE (Germany), Songwon Industrial Co., Ltd. (South Korea), Akzo Nobel N.V. (Netherlands), Adeka Corporation (Japan), and Clariant AG (Switzerland), among others.

View a sample and decide:

https://www.marketdataforecast.com/market-reports/asia-pacific-pvc-additives-market

The Scope of the report:

This report offers the current product and services market evaluation and the future estimation of the market. It helps us understand the market better through size anticipation and CAGR calculation to estimate the next market. It has a broader segmentation for better understanding of the enterprising of the market at a low level by segregating the market into smaller sectors.

Apart from the syndicated report, our in-house team has expertise and experience in designing custom reports to meet your specific research needs and assist you in making well-informed decisions.

About Us:

Market Data Forecast is a firm working in the areas of market research, business intelligence and consulting. We have rich experience in research and consulting for various business domains to cater to the needs of both individual and corporate clients.

For more information:

Abhishek Shukla

Sales Manager at Market Data Forecast

Email: abhishek@marketdataforecast.com

Tel: +1-888-702-9626

Website: https://www.marketdataforecast.com