Artificial Sweetener Market Global Revenue and Volume Comparison between 2018 and 2027

Hyet Sweet S.A.S

Merisant US, Inc.

Zydus Wellness Ltd.

Ajinomoto Corporation Inc.

Others

The artificial sweetener market report examines the operating pattern of each player – new product launches, partnerships, and acquisitions – has been examined in detail.

FactMR’s latest report on the artificial sweetener market reveals vital aspects evolving a pacesetters pushing growth of the global market landscape. Growing consumption of low-calorie food varieties, diet carbonated soft drinks, and sugar substitutes have been cited as key growth levers of artificial sweetener market. The research study tracks the broader trends in artificial sweetener market, while focusing specifically on high-intensity artificial sweeteners. The report estimates the market valuation to approach US$ 1,816 Mn by 2018-end, taking a positive leap from US$ 1,768.5 Mn in 2017.

Demand for Low Calorie Versions with Satisfactory Taste Attributes Push Growth

A combination of evolving dietary patterns to reduce obesity and significant shift in consumption preferences has been studied in the report, which is responsible for spurring the adoption of high intensity artificial sweetener. The report also outlines the growing adoption of high intensity sweetener in case of oral care products, owing to its ‘non-cariogenic’ nature i.e. it doesn’t cause cavities.

The rising preferences for low calorie content and minimal compromises with taste attributes is predominantly spurring sales of aspartame, with an anticipated US$ 616 Mn opportunity to emerge by 2018-end. As per the report, the consumption of high intensity artificial sweetener in powdered form is likely to be an all-time-high, consumption in the form of tablets is witnessing impressive growth.