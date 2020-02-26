Telecom Managed Services Market Research Report by Forecast to 2023

Telecom Managed Services Market Overview:

The dynamic outsourcing of processes to run a successful business that improves operations and, also optimizes the expenses is what telecom managed services are all about. These services contribute to managing end-to-end solutions by proactively detecting loopholes and incidents in the system with their active monitoring feature.

Enterprises are leveraging Telecom Managed Services Market Size to develop robust business strategies, drive business activities and maintain IT infrastructure. Market Research Future (MRFR) reports that the global telecom managed services market will reach USD 26 Bn, witnessing a CAGR of 14% during the forecast period (2018-2023).

An upstroke is observed in demand for telecom managed services due to their impeccable operational efficiency and security features, which are crucial for optimizing operation. The popularity of telecom managed services is on the rise due to their cost-benefits along with an increase in business awareness that focuses on concrete strategy building.

Although cloud-based services are giving a tough competition to telecom managed services, the implementation of 5G technology along with Internet of Things (IoT) boom is creating growth opportunities for the global telecom managed services market.

Telecom Managed Services Competitive Landscape:

Companies profiled in the report include Amdocs, CenturyLink, AT&T, Cisco Systems, GTT Communications, IBM, Sprint, Unisys, Verizon, and CenturyLink. Ericsson, Comarch, Huawei Technologies, NTT Data, and Tech Mahindra.

The notable innovators in the global managed services sector are Ericsson (Sweden), Comarch (Poland), Subex Limited (India), Vertek Corporation (U.K), Atos (France), AireSpringt, Nexogy, KOBARGO TECHNOLOGY, PARTNERS, Computer Services and Adaptis Mobile in US, Telecom (Australia), WATEEN TELECOM (Pakistan), Voice & Data Solutions (Ireland) holding R&D and making constant efforts to bring cost-effective global managed services innovations.

Segmental Analysis Telecom Managed Services Market:

The segmental analysis of the global telecom managed services market is based on service type and organization size.

Based on service type, the telecom managed service is segmented into managed data center, information services, managed mobility services and managed network services managed data. Based on organization size, the market has been segmented into large enterprises and Small and Medium Enterprises (SME).

Regional Analysis of Telecom Managed Services Market:

MRFR analysis of telecom managed services market covers regions such as Europe, North America and Asia Pacific (APAC). North America is expected to lead the global telecom managed services market, accounting for the majority share in terms of revenue. Europe is the second largest market for telecom managed services and is expected to show a steady growth during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is third in the pecking order and is expected to present attractive opportunities for market participant operating in the region. Increase in the deployment of data centres and the presence of key players in the region are the key factors driving the market growth in the region. Also, the growing need for efficient operation and reliability in business is expected to drive the adoption of telecom managed services.

Industry Updates:

The Hughes Network Systems, an American enterprise and leading provider of satellite communication services, is offering their managed services from the telecom sector.

April 09, Bharti Airtel introducing a multi-vendor approach to its network for voice-over-LTE (VoLTE) service in the country. It has awarded a deal to Swedish telecom gear maker Ericsson to implement voice-over-LTE (VoLTE) calling technology and IP Multimedia Subsystem (IMS) to take over Reliance Jio the first telecom to offer pan-India VoLTE service since 2016

