SRMIST registers impressive performance on placement arena

Kattankulathur, February 23: SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST) has shown splendid performance on the placement arena with more than 8200 students getting job offers in the present placement season. This year’s placement figures managed to surpass the previous year’s achievement where 3020 offers were received from big four IT companies namely TCS, Cognizant, Infosys and Wipro.

With this, the prestigious educational institution based at Kattankulathur near Chennai in Tamilnadu has managed to break all records with regards to placement. That is not all, about 625 companies are said to have made more than 1965 dream and super dream offers to its students. Super dream offer is where pay package is about Rs 10 lakhs per annum and a dream offer has a pay scale of about Rs 5 lakhs per annum.

At the end of the first day in this years’ placement season, TCS made 1437 offers, Infosys made 1315 offers. About 1175 offers poured in from Cognizant and Wipro made 822 offers, said Director, Career Centre at SRMIST, Sriram S Padmanabhan. Apart from this, TCS has made 183 offers under ‘Digital Track’ (7 lakhs per annum). This is the highest number of offers made by these four companies in any single campus in the country, he said.

Good performance with regards to placement is expected to continue as more companies are likely to visit the institution as the present placement season will continue till April/May this year.

The highlight of the present placement is an offer from Microsoft. This stood to be the highest with Rs 41.6 lakhs per annum. Other top recruiters are Amazon (18 offers of 32 lakhs per annum), Barclays (25 offers of 10 lakhs per annum) and startup Udaan (4 offers of 30 lakhs per annum). Organizations like Veritas and Pay Pal have made internship linked placement offers.

Spelling out the secret behind the impressive the performance he said at SRMIST we help engineering graduates to integrate scientific and engineering principles to develop products and processes that contribute to economic growth, advances in medical care, enhanced national security and many other sectors.

Sriram further says having a vibrant engineering education not just helps the civic, economic and intellectual activity of a country but also the graduates themselves. Added to this, we arrange mock interviews and impart advanced computing skills to students as they prepare for the placement season, all these factors help students to prepare themselves better to handle placement interviews.

It is owing to these factors that top companies are always attracted towards SRMIST, he says. The cosmopolitan composition found on the SRM campus is also a plus point with us. This also helps attract top companies to their premises.

SRMIST is indeed a landmark in the map of India, it is situated at Kattankulathur, a village which is 35 kilometres away from Chennai. The prestigious educational institution is spread across 250 acres and has a student strength of over 20,000. The institution began in a humble way in 2002 and has moved ahead with time registering various achievements in the field of higher education.

Currently, students from all corners of India come to the premises with a motive of accessing quality education in the field of engineering, arts, medicine, management and humanities. The state-of-art laboratories for engineering and technology students help in enhancing the practical knowledge of the subjects they study.

The campus of SRMIST also houses a full-fledged medical college, hospital and research centre beside a School of Public Health which is a nodal centre for implanting the National Family Health Survey in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

The fountainhead of this institution Dr T. R. Paarivendhar, a farmer turned educationist who believes quality education must be accessible to all. He is also a Member of Parliament and philanthropist.

SRMIST is accredited with the highest grade of A++ by NAAC and graded as Category I university with 12 B status. All Engineering, Pharmacy, Architecture and MBA programmes are approved by AICTE. The institution has secured the third rank in the Atal Ranking of Institutions on Innovation Achievements (ARIIA) and is ranked globally by QS and rated with ‘4 Star’ globally and awarded India centric QS IGAUGE Diamond rating.

The highlight of education at SRMIST is the semester abroad programme. This enables students to do internships at Harvard and other top-notch foreign universities. Achievements of the esteemed institution are not limited to delivering quality education but also are considerably spread on the research domain. SRMIST has been undertaking cutting edge research in frontier areas with more than 224 government-funded research projects at an outlay of Rs. 115 Crores since 2007. It has 12 international patents also.