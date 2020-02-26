Salesforce Services Market will reach at a CAGR Value of ~14.0% from 2019 – 2029

VALLEY COTTAGE, New York /PRNewswire/ — FMI’s new analysis values the global Salesforce services market at US$ 7.8 Bn in 2018, with revenues set to grow at 12.6% y-o-y in 2019. The research study remains bullish on the growth prospects of Salesforce services market through 2029. However, lack of flexibility in pricing models and budgetary considerations among end-users can create challenges for wider adoption. The study by FMI analyzes the global Salesforce services market for the period 2019-2029.

Service providers will have to keep their clients informed about various Salesforce service developments and new additions, as well as possible extensions, in order to sow the seeds of rewarding client relationships for sustained growth

As Salesforce services defy the ‘one-size-fits-all’ concept, service providers are offering end-to-end assistance to help end-users get services that are best-suited to their requirements. With thousands of Salesforce implementations across multiple enterprises, the Salesforce service providers are extensively focusing on creating impactful experiences to generate substantial profits. Opportunities galore for manufacturers with the increasing focus of businesses on improved customer engagement and interaction – key imperative driving growth and profitability amid competitive spaces. Some of the highly-effective Salesforce offerings- marketing cloud, commerce cloud and community cloud to name a few- have gained immense popularity over the years, which is further nudging businesses to choose Salesforce services for long-term returns.

According to the FMI report, implementation continues to remain a highly-preferred service, which is broadly categorized into integrated services, application modernization & data migration, custom application development, and testing services. Enterprises will continue to sustain high demand for Salesforce managed services, wherein these businesses get assistance from a whole team of experienced Salesforce administrators as well as consultants for effective management of their Salesforce functions.

North America – A Hub of Opportunities for Service Providers

According to the report, increasing adoption of Salesforce services in the BFSI sector is likely to continue, making it one of the most lucrative verticals for the Salesforce service vendors. Over the years, the focus of BFSI is shifting toward fruitful customer engagement in real time and across any device. This, in turn, is pushing the demand for adoption of Salesforce services in BFSI, thereby giving new opportunities for the Salesforce service vendors to reap profits from. Growth prospects for the Salesforce services, as the report opines, are high in North America, particularly in the US. In addition, the adoption of Salesforce services in Western Europe is estimated to intensify by the end of 2029, which is likely to encourage the vendors to solidify their service capabilities.

As far as growth and expansion are concerned, strategic business partnerships and acquisitions will continue to be the best way forward for vendors. Those alliances will lay the foundation for bespoke innovations to come to the fore, thereby creating a ‘win-win’ for both the parties involved. Considering the challenges enterprises face in terms of Salesforce deployment, key service providers active in the market will continue to focus on offering unmatched support and assistance in a bid to ensure client satisfaction and engagement. In addition, Salesforce service providers will also continue to center on getting ‘Salesforce service certifications’ to reap benefits in the long-run, as these certifications will not only help them strengthen their core competencies but also expand their client bases.

