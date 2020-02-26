Premium Insights on Nanorobotics Market 2020 with Regional Analysis and Key Industry Trends

The global nanorobotics market was valued at USD 5.11 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 10.71 billion in 2026, growing at a CAGR of 9.9% during the forecast period.

Technological advancements in terms of efficient sensor devices, development modern network of research facilities for nanotechnology, favourable government initiatives and rising demand of molecular robots are some of the major factors driving the global nanorobotics market.

Nanorobotics denotes a field of robotic machines that are designed and developed at the nanometer scale. The global nanorobotics industry is positively benefitted by factors such as the growing adoption of nanorobotics for various applications which include nanomedicine and biomechanics. Moreover, the surge in the elderly population is anticipated to offer numerous growth opportunities in the forecast period. Regionally, North America and the Asia Pacific are witnessing substantial investment in the field of molecular robotics and regenerative medicine. Nanorobotics technology plays a vital role in the development of efficient molecular robotics and regenerative medicine. Scanning Electron Microscope (SEM) is a sub-segment of nanorobotics which is witnessing huge demand owing to its advantages such as high depth of field and resolution. A transmission electron microscope is highly adopted in the field of molecular research due to its suitability to study the ultrastructure of components.

On the other hand, the complex manufacturing process which leads to high production cost is one of the major factors that affect the growth of the global nanorobotics market. However, advancement in nanotechnology and growing adoption of automation in the medical sector offers several growth opportunities in the near future.

Key Findings:

Based on the type, the magnetically guided type is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of around 12.3% during the forecast period owing to several advantages offered by this system

Based on the application, the nanomedicine segment is anticipated to showcase a tremendous growth rate during the forecast period owing to the rising emphasis on developing effective medical solutions. This segment is also expected to hold a major market share of 38% in 2018

On the basis of region, North America region which is fuelled by growth in industrialization demand and growing smart city projects, accounted largest market share globally by contributing more than 32% share in 2018, however growing investments to develop sustainable solutions from Asia Pacific region is anticipated to result into fastest growth rate for the regional nanorobotics market.

Recent News:

In July 2018, US based Bruker Corporation made an announcement of the acquisition of the Germany based JPK Instruments which specialises in development of microscopy instrumentation for biomolecular and cellular imaging solutions.

In March 2018, US based Thermo Fisher Scientific made a deal with Gatan (US) to acquire its electron microscopy solutions business. Previously, Gatan was owned by Roper Technologies (US). Gatan is known for its electron microscopy solutions which complement the key player in industry, Thermo Fisher Scientific’s electron microscopy solutions.

Company Profiles and Competitive Intelligence:

The major players operating in the global nanorobotics market are Bruker Corporation (US), JEOL, Ltd. (Japan), Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Ginkgo Bioworks (US), Oxford Instruments PLC (UK), EV Group (US), Imina Technologies (US), Toronto Nano Instrumentation (Canada), Klocke Nanotechnik GmbH (Germany), Kleindiek Nanotechnik GmbH (Germany) among others.

