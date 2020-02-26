It’s our pleasure to invite all the participants from all over the world to attend the International Conference on Infectious Diseases and Primary Healthcare which is held during August 31, 2020- September 1, 2020 at Barcelona, Spain which is organized with the motif “The Whole Society Approach to Healthcare” which covers a multifarious critically important sessions.

Primary Healthcare 2020 Conference aims at sharing new concepts and advances among the experts, engineers, professors, research fellows, industrialists and graduate students to share their current developments and applications in different fields and enjoy stimulating talks and specialized sessions at the splendid occasion. It will also have a space for companies, universities, institutes, research centres and organizations to exhibit their services, products, innovations and scientific results.