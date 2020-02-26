Cloud-Based Contact Center Market Research Report by Forecast to 2023

Cloud-Based Contact Center Market Scope:

Market Research Future (MRFR) in its “Cloud-Based Contact Center Market” report, states that the global market of cloud-based contact center market is likely to increase from USD 6.47 billion in 2017 to USD 24.11 billion by the end of forecast years of 2017 to 2023. The report also reveals that the worldwide market of cloud-based contact center is likely to surge at a 25% CAGR of across the evaluation years. The growing requirement for cloud compliance and increase in the adoption of pay-per-use -subscription pricing model by end-users are likely to boost the cloud-based contact center market.

Social media platforms, voice, emails, and the Web are tools of connections that are used cloud contact centers. Hence, the ease of accessibility offered by Cloud-Based Contact Center Market Trends, virtually from remote location is expected to surge the expansion of the market. Cloud contact centers are used for improving ROI, reducing cost, improving flexibility & scalability, optimizing agent efficiency, and to provide better experiences to customer & employees. The wealthy IT & telecommunication industry is anticipated to secure the largest share of the market over other verticals. For example, Genesys is one of the companies that provide PureCloud cloud contact center platform. In which it captures and consolidates client conversation, make spotting trends easy, aids in collaboration across teams, and resolve problems.

On the downside, the risk of information leak and the lack of cognizance about cloud-based contact centers can restrict the cloud-based contact center market growth. On the other side, the improved experience of customers and the rise in focus of global key players in making investments are observed to grow opportunities for the market of cloud-based contact center to proliferate.

Access Report Details @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/cloud-based-contact-center-market-6358

Cloud-Based Contact Center Market Key Players:

MRFR enlisted some of the prominent contenders that are operating in the cloud-based contact center market. They are; 8×8 Inc. (US), NICE Ltd. (Israel), Cisco Systems (US), Five9 (US), Genesys (US), NewVoiceMedia (UK), Oracle Corporation (US), Aspect Software (US), Connect First (US), Extreme Networks, Liveops, Inc. (US), 3CLogic (US), inContact, Inc.(US), Interlink Network Systems (US), Accurate Always, Inc.(US), Servion Global Solutions (India), KM2 Solutions (US), CCT Solutions (US), and others.

Cloud-Based Contact Center Market Segmental Analysis:

The worldwide market of cloud-based contact center is segmented by solution, organization size, deployment model, services, and verticals.

By solution, the market is segmented into agent performance optimization, automatic call distribution, interactive voice response, dialers, computer telephony integration, security, reporting and analytics, and others.

By services, the market is split into managed service and professional service. By organization size, the market is divided into and SME and large enterprise. By deployment model, the market is segmented into classified into public cloud, hybrid cloud, and private cloud.

By vertical, the market is segmented into retail, BFSI, government and public sector, manufacturing, healthcare & life sciences, IT & telecommunication, media & entertainment, and others.

Cloud-Based Contact Center Market Detailed Regional Assessment:

The global market of cloud-based contact center is expected to experience a sharp rise. The market’s significant growth is likely to be registered by garnering a lucrative CAGR across the years of evaluation. The worldwide market appears to be highly competitive. In order to get a insights of the regional progress of the market, MRFR conducted geographical analysis of the cloud-based contact center market across North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the rest of the world to understand regional progress of the market.

The market in North America is expected to lead the global the cloud-based contact center market. This is due to the presence of key vendors and the rise in adoption of such services. The market in Asia Pacific is expected to thrive at a higher CAGR in the review years.

