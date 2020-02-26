Automotive Gear Market Anticipated to Reach Maximum Revenue and Demand through 2018 to 2028

In a recent business intelligence study, FactMR presents the nitty-gritty of the global automotive gear market considering 2013-2017 as the historic year and 2018–2028 as the stipulated timeframe. The business report highlights the drivers, restraints, opportunities and trends affecting automotive gear market growth. Further, all the market shares associated with the market as well as the segments are expressed in terms of value and volume.

The automotive gear market study outlines the key regions – Latin America, North America, MEA, Europe and APEJ – along with the countries contributing the most in the respective regions. The report presents detailed insights about each market player, including SWOT analysis, main market information, market share, revenue, pricing and gross margin. Prominent players covered in this research are NSK Limited, Univance Corporation, Linamar Corporation, Showa Corporation and many others.

The automotive gear market will retain its stability in the near future, with difference between worldwide volume sales in 2017 and 2018 estimated at over 130,000 thousand units, according to a new Fact.MR report. Prospects of the automotive gear market continue to remain promising that are influenced by a diverse spectrum of aspects, ranging from demand proliferation of automotive gear in mid-sized passenger cars to inclining preference toward induction heat treating as a lean & green technology for tooth-by-tooth gear hardening.

The report estimates structure of the automotive gear market to remain concentrated at the brim and fragmented at the brink, wherein new & emerging players collectively account for over two-third market share. Established players in the automotive gear market are concentrating on global expansion through strategic partnerships and agreements with emerging players to capitalize on their innovations. The recent joint venture agreement of Eaton Corporation Plc with Shaanxi Fast Gear to manufacture manual transmissions for light-duty vehicles, and GKN Plc’s agreement with Kawasaki Heavy Industry to deliver LPC vanes for GTF engines are prime examples of such expansion strategies of leading players.

Automotive gear manufacturers have introduced myriad products to meet demand from various application areas, ranging from transmission and differential to steering system. The report opines that the transmission application will continue to subjugate the automotive gear market, with over one-fourth volume share during the period of forecast. Engineering firms such as GKN are putting efforts to better the efficiency and performance of transmission systems that evolve abreast vehicle electrification trend. Innovation-driven players such as Tesla are venturing into the manufacturing of multi-gear transmission systems for their platforms, particular for the next-generation vehicles.