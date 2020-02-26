3D Printing Metals Market Analysis Report on Size and Growth to 2025

Market Overview:

3D printing metal is also called as metal additive manufacturing. This is a manufacturing technology employed for the production of complicated structures and smaller designs. The introduction of 3D printing metal has assisted the makers in designing and developing complicated structures with ease that would not have been possible without the employment of traditional making techniques. 3D printing metal is a manufacturing technology in which manufacturing is done layer by layer and therefore, the accuracy of the production is also escalated to a higher level. The size of the global 3D printing metals market was close to USD 9.9 billion by revenue by the end of 2020 and is estimated to rise at a CAGR of 23.36% to reach around USD 28.28 billion by the end of 2025.

Recent Developments:

September 2018 – Voxeljet declared the introduced of a number of latest speciality materials for its High-Speed Sintering line of 3D printers. These involve the two materials polypropylene (PP) and thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU).

Market drivers and restraints:

The expansion of the global 3D printing metals market is majorly owing to their rising adoption in the aerospace and automotive markets. 3D printing in the making of aircraft allows fabrication of very complex and lightweight structures. In the automotive business, it assists in designing automobile parts with complicated geometries that are difficult with the assistance of conventional methods. Rising application of 3D printing metal in the aerospace market is a significant factor likely to drive this market expansion throughout the foreseen period. Lack of technology to fulfil the required large–scale 3D printers is the key restraint to the development of the global 3D printing metals market. Also, the growth in North America and Europe make the market growth very unlikely in parts such as Latin America and Africa.

Report segmented as:

By offering:

• Printer

• Material

• Software

• Service

By process:

• Material extrusion

• Binder jetting

• Direct energy deposition

• Powder bed fusion

• Material jetting

Geographical analysis:

North America showed the highest demand and has approximately 35.0% of the total 3D printing metals market volume in 2017. On the basis of revenue, Asia Pacific is probable to grow at the fastest CAGR of 34.1% on the basis of value.

Important market players:

The key players operating in the global 3D Printing Metals Market include voxeljet AG (Germany), Renishaw plc (UK), 3D Systems, Inc (US), GKN Aerospace (UK), CRS Holdings Inc (Carpenter Technology Corporation) (US), Sandvik AB (Sweden), EOS GmbH (Germany), Materialise (Belgium), Concept Laser GmbH (Germany), Optomec, Inc (US) and SLM Solutions (Germany).

