Vehicle Anti-theft System Market Report on Competition Landscape and Future Trends through 2017 to 2022

In a recent business intelligence study, FactMR presents the nitty-gritty of the global vehicle anti-theft system market considering 2012-2016 as the historic year and 2017–2022 as the stipulated timeframe. The business report highlights the drivers, restraints, opportunities and trends affecting vehicle anti-theft system market growth. Further, all the market shares associated with the market as well as the segments are expressed in terms of value and volume.

The vehicle anti-theft system market report highlights the following players:

OMRON Corporation

Robert Bosch GmbH

ZF TRW Automotive Holdings Corporation

Delphi Automotive Plc.

Others

The vehicle anti-theft system market report examines the operating pattern of each player – new product launches, partnerships, and acquisitions – has been examined in detail.

As per this assessment, several influential factors have been concluded so as to determine the expected transformations set to occur in the global vehicle anti-theft system market. With alarming instances of vehicle thefts all around the world, the demand for vehicle anti-theft system has experienced a major escalation. Furthermore, technologically upgraded vehicle anti-theft systems with the integration of smartphones & smartwatches have surely favored the global vehicle anti-theft system market to attract more customers. The report discourses the global vehicle anti-theft system market is anticipated to acquire a valuation of US$ 9,670.5 Mn by 2022-end. Such higher revenue shares are motivated with high-end improvements including GPS-tracking and fuel-oriented updates, thereby, pushing the adoption of vehicle anti-theft systems.

Request a Sample Report – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=39

Active Incorporation of Face-Detection Technology to Draw Serious Traction

According to research insights, face-detection technology has been proving its ground to replace the concept of car key by user face identification. With the current advances in automotive electronics, there is a boost in the offering of multiple vehicle anti-theft system technologies that does offer face-detection technology merged with safety and luxury. It has been observed that automotive biometric technology is likely to register improved performance; whereas, real-time location technology records for the second largest share across the vehicle anti-theft system market.

Popularity of Immobilizers Set to Contribute Significantly to Global Market Share

Immobilizers are definitely progressing as one of the most intelligent vehicle anti-theft systems. It has been analyzed that majority of automobile companies across the United States are adopting this system due to its unmatched ability to protect an automobile. This Fact.MR study highlights that immobilizer systems are expected to account for the largest revenue share in the vehicle anti-theft system market during the forecast period. On the other hand, central locking anti-theft systems are also likely to witness enhanced growth in the vehicle anti-theft system market by the end of 2022.