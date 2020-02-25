Strainsforpains, Inc. updates shareholders

Strainsforpains, Inc. shareholder update

New York City, – Strainsforpains, Inc. (OTC Pink: EBYH) is pleased to announce the following shareholder update.

We are pleased to announce that our medical cannabis APP has surpassed the 1000th customer within the first month of its launch. Our APP is a leading platform for doctors and patients to make better decisions for their medical cannabis treatment programs. The APP is essential in offering valuable, reliable, and responsible information on a timely basis. Numerous hospitals and doctors now use our APP. Our management has been in constant communications with health organizations in sharing data, as well as in an advisory capacity. “Our many years of research and development allows for making pain management decisions more efficient”, said Mr. Shainberg, CEO of the company.

The company will be attending and sponsoring various golf charity tournaments in 2020. “It’s wonderful to see people out there who are passionate about golfing and also passionate about supporting medical cannabis, for both pain relief. I wish more people would become educated, regardless if they decide to choose cannabis or not for pain relief”, Mr. Shainberg stated.

Management of the company intends to be at the Galway, Ireland International Cannabinoid Research Society (ICRS) annual event for cannabis professionals in July 2020. “The recognition of being part of ICRS adds credibility to our work”, said Mr. Shainberg. ICRS consists of the most prestigious doctors, scientists and medical researchers of cannabis in the world today.

With skyrocketing health care costs, most people are finally awakening to the value of cannabis for medical relief of pain. “Management of the company will be initiating a marketing and educational awareness campaign this year, and look forward to introducing our APP and other products and services on a global level”, said Mr. Shainberg.

To learn more about Strainsforpains, inc. please visit our website at http://www.strainsforpains.com/

