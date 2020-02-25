MainConcept 2GO Now Available in AWS Marketplace

Aachen, Germany; San Diego, California – February 25, 2020 – MainConcept®, a leading provider of codec and streaming technology, today announced that its NAB award-winning 2GO product line of cloud transcode solutions is now available in AWS Marketplace. Introduced this past June, MainConcept 2GO is comprised of pre-configured containerized microservice applications designed to simplify workflow tasks within typical broadcast and OTT environments. Already downloadable as stand-alone products for installation within an organization”s existing cloud or onsite infrastructure, the AWS Marketplace offering adds the option of running the same products on a flexible-use basis. MainConcept 2GO video, audio, and gaming applications offer fast integration and flexible deployment that is scalable and ready-to-use in any process. AWS Marketplace is a digital catalog with thousands of software listings from independent software vendors that make it easy to find, test, buy, and deploy software that runs on Amazon Web Services (AWS). Working through AWS Marketplace adds additional flexibility, allowing users to access the service via Amazon Elastic Container Service (Amazon ECS) and Amazon Machine Images (AMIs). There are no capital expenditures, and you only pay for the time used. “With over 25 years of innovation in broadcast and OTT delivery, MainConcept has helped solve some of the most complex issues in the industry,” said Thomas Kramer, Vice President, Product Management, MainConcept. “MainConcept 2GO addresses the next leap in technology by dramatically simplifying the production workflow process. Launching 2GO in AWS Marketplace with one click brings our technology to a wider audience, while maintaining the quality and reliability MainConcept has long been known for.” MainConcept 2GO was developed for a broad array of applications that can be leveraged to an almost limitless number of use cases. A few examples of what can be accomplished with 2GO:

OTT / Online Video: Content provider uploads media files to Amazon Simple Storage Service (Amazon S3), transcoding into Apple HLS and/or MPEG-DASH by launching the related MC2GO container(s). Post-conversion, files can be uploaded to a CDN and viewed on supported devices.Live Video Streaming: Content provider is ingesting a live event via RTSP, distributing to a large audience using Apple HLS. With MC2GO OTT Live Encoder on AWS, simply launch the AMI, specify encoding quality layers, and upload directly to a CDN. Proxy Modules for Broadcast: Broadcaster receives high resolution, high quality content directly from professional camcorders for additional processing. To avoid the time consuming and expensive process of delivering content into different locations for review, the broadcaster subscribes to MC2GO Proxy File Generator in AWS Marketplace – enabling the transcoding of the large files into smaller, low resolution proxy files for quicker transfer.

At NAB 2019, MainConcept 2GO won the award for Best New Cloud Computing and Virtualization Technology. For more information about MainConcept 2GO on AWS visit https://aws.amazon.com/marketplace/seller-profile?id=fbf14e3c-97ce-49e2-ad4c-5bcf5f9d3833&ref=dtl_B082348FV3. For additional background, including the stand-alone applications, please visit www.mainconcept.com/microservices/mc2go-overview.html (https://www.mainconcept.com/?id=1722). About MainConcept MainConcept is a leading provider of video codec technology, ranging in offerings from software development kits, microservice modules and transcoding applications serving professional video production, multimedia, broadcast, digital signage, medical, and security industries. Our engineering and development teams focus solely on creating encoding and decoding components for video and audio content, enabling us to provide best of breed solutions to our customers. In addition to outstanding products, our attention to detail and devotion to customer support and satisfaction is geared to not only meet but exceed the expectations of even the most demanding customers. For more information about MainConcept, visit www.mainconcept.com (https://www.mainconcept.com/?id=1). # # # Press Contact: Geoff Gordon | pr@mainconcept.com | +49 241 401080