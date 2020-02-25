Call Tracking Software Market – Key Factors, Market Segments Regions and Industry Forecasts Analysis to 2023

The software helps enterprises in maintaining caller information such as geographical location, phone number, recording of phone calls, and time distribution. This data is then used to manage customer and client information. The call tracking software enables an enterprise to gain insights about the current trends in the market by tracking the performance of the campaign.

The increasing number of call centers is driving the call tracking software market in recent years. Call tracking is mainly adopted by advertisement firms, digital marketing firms, and call centers, in order to maintain outbound and inbound call logs. Call transcribing and call tracking are some of the features offered by the call tracking software that help a user in identifying the qualified leads.

Based on the organization size, the small and medium enterprise segment is holding a significant share in the market, owing to the features offered by the software such as pay per minute, pay per call, and pay per lead. In terms of deployment, the cloud segment dominated the market in 2018, owing to its comprehensive performance reporting structure. Further, based on solutions, the outbound segment dominated the market in 2018 owing to an increase in the number of outbound call center services.

The Asia-Pacific region dominated the market in 2018 and is expected to show a similar trend in coming years. The increasing number of customer service industries and call centers in the region is driving the demand for the call tracking software market.

All The Research List out Top Key Players in the Call Tracking Software Industry:

CallRail Inc.

CallTrackingMetrics LLC.

Invoca Inc.

DialogTech Inc.

ExecVision

Telmetrics Inc.

Convirza

RingDNA Inc.

CallSource Inc.

Hot Prospector

Table of Content

Chapter 1 Preface

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Market Dynamics

Chapter 4 Global Call Tracking Software Market, by Component

Chapter 5 Global Call Tracking Software Market, by Deployment

Chapter 6 Global Call Tracking Software Market, by Organization Size

Chapter 7 Global Call Tracking Software Market, by End-user

Chapter 8 Global Call Tracking Software Market, by Region

Chapter 9 Competitive Intelligence

Chapter 10 Company Profiles

