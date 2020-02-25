Artificial Intelligence in Big Data Analytics and IoT Market – Key Insights Based on Product Type, End-use and Regional Demand Till 2026

Artificial intelligence in big data analytics and IOT is making its way into many advanced solutions including smart bots, advanced predictive analytics, autonomous vehicles, and others. AI technologies are used to make effective and efficient decisions from the data obtained from big data analytics and the Internet of Things (IoT). The internet of things is basically an extension of internet connectivity into physical devices. The internet of things uses advance sensors and high speed internet networks that generate high volumes of data. The data obtained from IoT is referred to as big data, which cannot be processed by traditional data processing applications and algorithms.

At the same time, the data obtained from IoT-based systems faces difficulties in processing, storing, and visualizing. To avoid these problems, artificial intelligence solutions are used in managing and controlling this big data. Further, the AI technology in IoT helps in increasing work efficiency and effectiveness by reducing the operational time and cost. For instance, Google is using artificial intelligence with the internet of things for reducing their cost associated with cooling their data center.

The global artificial intelligence in big data analytics and IOT is segmented on the basis of different technology and application. based on technology, the machine learning segment is growing at the fastest pace, owing to an increase in the use of this technology in IoT and big data analytics. Machine learning is used to minimize the risk of data security associated with data obtained from IoT devices and big data analytics, which is thereby driving the demand for artificial intelligence in big data analytics and IoT market

