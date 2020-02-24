Toradex launches Verdin System on Modules featuring NXP i.MX 8M Mini/Nano applications processors

Toradex, a leader in embedded computing, announces the launch of Verdin, its latest family of System on Modules (SoMs). Verdin provides a modern, future-proof set of interfaces focusing on ease-of-use and robustness. The Verdin line expands on the already successful Colibri and Apalis SoM families and comes with the same extensive software, documentation, ecosystem and support. The first modules feature the new powerful and efficient NXP® i.MX 8M Mini/Nano applications processors.

Verdin provides developers with intuitive access to the latest interfaces and all Toradex module families with excellent pin-compatibility for cost, performance and scalability.

The Verdin family adds many unique features to the Toradex product line. Those include a battery-ready design with a wide input voltage range (3.3 to 5V), low power 1.8V IOs, the ability to easily extend power management to carrier board peripherals, off-the-shelf thermal solutions, as well as an extensive range of test reports including data on EMC, shock and vibration tolerance. Additionally, Toradex Direct Breakout™ greatly simplifies signal routing on carrier boards.

Verdin utilizes a rugged, small and cost-optimized 260pin SODIMM DDR4 edge-connector. Toradex has more than 16 years of experience with implementing edge-connectors in demanding applications, that experience ensures a robust system even in the long term in extremely harsh environments.

Toradex is launching the Verdin product family of SoMs with capable yet power-efficient NXP i.MX 8M Mini and i.MX 8M Nano applications processor options. Featuring up to 4x Cortex-A53, up to 2GB of RAM and 16GB of eMMC Flash Memory. Optional and On-board dual-band 802.11ac 2×2 MU-MIMO Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5 and Industrial Grade (-40 to +85°C) are available as well.

Built-in hardware security features and interfaces such as USB, Gigabit Ethernet, PCIe, CAN-FD, MIPI CSI-2, MIPI-DSI, GPIO, I2C, SPI and others… make it an ideal platform for application in industries such as Industrial Automation, Healthcare, Transportation, Smart Cities and many more. These Verdin modules are available for at least 10 years.

Verdin modules are designed from the ground up to support modern software development principles and simplify software maintenance. It comes with the well-known production-quality Toradex software. This includes a Yocto Project-based reference image and Torizon™, the open source, easy-to-use industrial Linux platform and extensive documentation and support offering. Toradex is committed to Mainline and is currently actively working on mainlining code.

“With Verdin, we are introducing a new family of modern, future-proof SoMs that provide the performance, scalability and cost optimization required to power the next generation of embedded edge computing solutions. Verdin has built-in security features and wireless connectivity ideally suited for industrial IoT applications together with Torizon, our easy-to-use industrial Linux platform,” stated Samuel Imgrueth, CEO, Toradex. “The design requirements for this new product family were backed by extensive market research, broad customer feedback and our vast industry experience. This goes a long way in reiterating our commitment towards innovation and prioritizing our customers’ needs.”

At launch, Toradex will be offering two off-the-shelf carrier boards. The first being the Verdin Development Board, a larger board that exposes all the features available on Verdin. As such, the Verdin Development Board allows users to build up even complex systems in no time. The second board – called Dahlia – is a more compact 120mm x 120mm board focusing on the most popular features. Dahlia is designed to provide a simplified development experience with features such as a convenient USB-C power option and full debugging over USB. https://www.toradex.com/products/carrier-board/verdin-development-board

At launch, Toradex partners Linear Computing and Revolution Robotics are providing the first Verdin carrier boards from the Toradex Partner Network, and the Gumstix Geppetto online carrier board design tool will add support for Verdin over the coming weeks.

Verdin takes full advantage of the large Toradex ecosystem, from off-the-shelf and customized carrier boards, compatible peripherals such as cameras and screens, and software solutions including UI and Machine Learning frameworks to custom engineering services. Everything you need to create your next successful product!

Verdin modules will be available beginning of March 2020. For more information, visit: https://www.toradex.com/computer-on-modules/verdin-arm-family

Toradex will present the Verdin Family at Embedded World 2020 from 25 February 2020 to 27 February 2020 at booth 4-410 in Hall 4.

For an in-depth 1:1 session on Verdin please book your slot! https://www.supersaas.com/schedule/Toradex_AG/HW_Design_Center-Toradex_4-410

Not at Embedded World 2020? Request a virtual 1:1 Developer Session. https://www.toradex.com/reserve-virtual-dev-sessions