TCS Ranked Among Top Four Providers of SAP Success Factors Services by HFS

Tata Consultancy Services’ Breadth of Services, Research into HR Trends, Business 4.0™ Framework and Positive Customer Feedback, Contributed to its High Ranking

LONDON | MUMBAI, January 7, 2020: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) (BSE: 532540, NSE: TCS), a leading global IT services, consulting and business solutions organization, has been ranked in the top four in the HFS Top 10 SAP SuccessFactors Services report[1].

The report highlights that TCS offers a complete set of SAP SuccessFactors services with its consult-to-operate framework that helps in HR transformation aligned with CHRO strategies. TCS’ use of its Business 4.0™ framework to foster thought leadership in customers’ digital transformation journeys, including SAP SuccessFactors services engagements, is highlighted as a key strength. According to the report, customers commend TCS for its flexibility, strength of resources, and long-term viewpoint.

“Enterprises are leveraging the latest technologies in human capital management to reimagine the employee experience and create an empowered, connected, and talent-driven workforce, geared for the future of work,” said Akhilesh Tiwari, Global Head, Enterprise Application Services, TCS. “This ranking is a recognition of our innovation capability, ability to execute, and success at delivering HR solutions that are aligned with today’s CHRO strategies.”

TCS offers a wide portfolio of SuccessFactors services to the customers based on its consult-to-operate framework. The comprehensive offering suite includes Consult HR, Deliver HR, Innovate HR, Run HR and Manage HR to help customers embark on their HR transformation journey. A key differentiator is the suite of pre-packaged solutions that accelerate the HR transformation for faster value realization. These pre-packaged solutions have been designed based on best practices gleaned from TCS’ global engagements, its domain knowledge and its HR expertise.

“TCS offers a breadth of SAP SuccessFactors services across the consult-to-operate spectrum, supported by a strong investment focus on innovation,” said Khalda De Souza, Research Director, HFS Research. “We placed TCS in the top 5 overall and 2nd on the Voice of the Customer category of our report. Customers commend TCS particularly for its flexibility, its understanding of the HR process and the strength of all of its resources in engagements.”

“Today, customers perceive and value TCS as a preferred business partner with demonstrated capabilities in digital HR transformation. Our comprehensive SuccessFactors offerings leverage our Business 4.0 framework and focus on enhancing employee experience and productivity for customers,” adds Akhilesh Tiwari.

TCS’ SAP services portfolio encompasses interactive design, advisory, consulting, implementation and other support services. It helps customers evaluate digital offerings such as SAP S/4HANA, SAP C/4HANA, SAP SuccessFactors, SAP Ariba, and SAP Cloud Platform, and define their roadmap, architecture, and strategy. At TCS’ innovation and demo centers in Cincinnati-US, Paris-France, Mumbai-India, and Tokyo-Japan, customers can gain a first-hand experience of innovative solutions using SAP’s new products.

