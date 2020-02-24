Premium Insights on Automotive Smart Antenna Market 2020 with Regional Analysis and Key Industry Trends

The global automotive smart antenna market was valued at US$ 2,421.2 Million in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 6,945.4 Million by 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 14.3% during the forecast period.

In the automobile industry, automotive smart antennas are being used as various wireless connectivity and positioning technologies such as Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, 3G/LTE cellular, WLAN systems for vehicle-to-everything, in-car hotspots and GNSS positioning applications – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026. Smart antennas can be defined as digital wireless communications antenna system which is capable of tracking and handling the signals. It can be used in radar & telecommunications, signal processing and can be part of next-generation reconfigurable broadband wireless systems.

Request For Free Sample Report @ https://www.alltheresearch.com/sample-request/326

The rising adoption of 5G technology will drive the automotive smart antenna market. In global automotive smart antenna market, key market players and automobile OEM’s are increasing their investments in R&D and new product development. There has been increase use of concealed antennas, are in mirror, bumper, fender, and rear tail-light locations. Its near invisible design eases installation without compromising styling. This helps in enabling high speed internet access and to access car manufacturers’ entertainment and service offerings.

Very High Frequency segment held the largest market share in the year 2018

The very high frequency range enables GSM, GPS, GNSS and others, while the ultra-high frequency signals cover a wide range of modern car applications including V2X, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, LTE, and other service capabilities.

The high frequency segment ranges from 0 to 800 MHz and is primarily used for AM, FM and Digital Audio Broadcasting (DAB), and others in automobiles. With the technological shift in the overall automotive industry, the use of AM is reducing considerably. The demand for connected devices and advanced communication network increase the demand for higher frequency, which is not possible in the high frequency range.

Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.alltheresearch.com/speak-to-analyst/326

Company Profiles and Competitive Intelligence

The key players operating in the global automotive smart antenna market includes DENSO CORPORATION, Continental AG, Ficosa Internacional SA, HARADA INDUSTRY CO., LTD., TE Connectivity, Airgain, Inc., Calearo Antenne SPA, HARMAN International, HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA, Hirschmann Car Communication, Huf Hülsbeck & Fürst GmbH & Co. KG, INPAQ TECHNOLOGY Co., Ltd, KATHREIN SE, Laird, LOROM INDUSTRIAL CO. LTD., MD ELEKTRONIK, PulseLarsen Electronics, SCHAFFNER HOLDING AG, Yokowo co., ltd., WISI Group among others.

Request for Customization: https://www.alltheresearch.com/customization/326

About All The Research:

All The Research was formed with the aim of making market research a significant tool for managing breakthroughs in the industry. As a leading market research provider, the firm empowers its global clients with business-critical research solutions. The outcome of our study of numerous companies that rely on market research and consulting data for their decision-making made us realise, that it’s not just sheer data-points, but the right analysis that creates a difference.

Contact Info:

Email: contactus@alltheresearch.com

US: 1-888-691-6870

Address:39180 Liberty Street Suite 110, Fremont, CA 94538, USA

Phone: 1-888-691-6870

Website: https://www.alltheresearch.com