Portable Tools Market- Comprehensive Study with Key Trends, Major Drivers and Forecast 2018 to 2026

Fact.MR has recently published a new research study that focuses on the global market for portable tools. This assessment is titled “Portable Tools Market Forecast, Trend Analysis & Competition Tracking – Global Market insights 2018 to 2026”, which delivers qualitative and quantitative insights, together with information related to market size, growth factors and competitive scenario prevailing across the portable tools market. In addition, historical analysis merged with segment-wise analysis, the readers are carefully enlightened about the current and forecasted status of the target market until 2026.

Portable tools can be defined as tools that can be carried easily from one place to another. The prime division among portable tools includes powered portable tools and non-powered portable (hand) tools. This research report tries to understand the overall expansion of the portable tools market based on region; it includes the prominent geographical locations such as North America, Europe, South East Asia and Pacific, Latin America, China, Japan and Middle East & Africa (MEA). Interestingly, readers can access region-wise forecast, since the study further analyzes the market in terms of key countries including the U.S., Canada, France, the U.K., Germany, Spain, India, Italy, Malaysia and Indonesia. Among these, Europe has been market as the leading market for portable tools, which is expected to showcase impressive growth during the forecast period. Stable demand from industrial sector, merged with growing adoption in landscaping and DIY projects has guaranteed a steady flow of opportunities.

Later on, the report delivers market forecast and analysis by splitting the global market for potable tools in terms of category, sales channel and end use. The various categories of portable tools examined in the study covers hand tools, garage tools, power tools, personal protective equipment (PPE) and lighting tools. On the basis of end-use, the portable tools are utilized across household, DIY, industrial, and commercial settings. Each of these segments is assessed in terms of market size (US$ Mn) & volume analysis and market attractiveness analysis.

One of the prime reasons motivating growth across the global portable tools market is the rising demand from e-commerce platforms. The manufacturers have found a new way to reach out to a wider audience for portable tools, which has indeed worked in favor for the advancement of the portable tools market. With the availability for doorstep delivery, detailed instructions and discounts, the e-commerce sellers are steering this new-age trend across the target market. It has been noticed that, rising DIY ethic is another factor which is swaying online sales in a positive manner.

The final section of the report focuses on the competitive landscape; it covers all the major players operating in the global power tools market together with their market share, innovations, acquisitions and other related aspects. As per research statistics, Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has managed to acquire 6.5%-7% market share in the global portable tools market, followed by Robert Bosch GmbH which possesses 4.7% to 5% revenue share.

