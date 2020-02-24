Pooja Aggarwal is presenting her first solo “The Third Dimensions” a series of 15 3-D paintings on canvas that mirrors the landmarks of the cityscape

Pooja Aggarwal, a Gurgaon based artist who diverts from the traditional treatment of flat canvas creates three-dimensional art that seems to break the boundaries of the canvas frame. Artist specializes in expressing her thoughts using novel 3-Dimensional techniques on an organic wooden surface, using acrylic and oil colours.

Her art is literature of her thoughts; each painting reflects dimensions of her life, as they unfold a kind of a diary. These works belong to a series of works that re-imagine landmarks and the cityscape by staging a virtual event that would impact and alter the viewer’s memory and recollection of the actual landmark, suggesting how the virtual could affect and alter the real.

The three-dimensional installations, the use of bright and striking colours creates a look and feel of theatrical winglets.

The idea of being able to move things around within the space of the mind is a magical power that we as human beings possess. This inspired her to make use of Perspective to highlight the uniqueness and individuality of the expressions. Thus, painting her meditation series titled “The Path Within” and “Circles of Life.”Perspective rationalizes the representation of space and provides an illusion of depth while creating a 3 D world for the viewer. Thus, another one of the paintings has been aptly named “Gullibility of Human Senses.”

In this journey artist discovered that the 3rd dimension can convey a lot more by implying movement towards our ideals. The intriguing part of the paintings is that those parts of the picture which seems farthest away are actually physically the nearest to the viewer, similar to what we discover during Meditation.