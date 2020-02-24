Global Patient Handling Equipment Market – Future Scope Detailed Analysis to 2025

The latest report on “Patient Handling Equipment Market (Product Type – Wheelchairs and Scooters Beds, Medical Beds, Bathroom Safety Supplies, Mechanical Equipment, Non-mechanical Equipment, Ambulatory Aids, and Other Types; Type of Care – Bariatric Care, Critical Care, Wound Care, Fall Prevention, and Other Type of Care; End User – Hospitals, Home Care Settings, Elderly Care Facilities, and Other End Users): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025.” The global patient handling equipment market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 11.7% over the forecast period of 2019-2025.

Growing incidence of diseases and increasing rates of disabilities are the major factors that drive the growth of patient handling equipment market across the globe. The growing amount of hospitalization cases, rising healthcare expenditure, and growing need for multifunctional and cheap medical equipment are other factors that help in the growth of the patient handling equipment market. An increase in the aging population also drives the growth of the market. Furthermore, technological advancements and government policies are some other factors for the growth of the market.

Additionally, high risk of injuries to the caretaker as well as the patients during manual handling and execution of rules related to safety at the healthcare facilities also boosts the market growth. Though, the absence of trained medical professionals to handle patients in critical conditions may restrain the growth of the market. On the other hand, improving healthcare infrastructure across emerging economies creates an opportunity for the growth of the patient handling market in the next few years.

In terms of region, the global patient handling equipment market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the RoW. Among all, Europe holds the largest market share and is expected to dominate the global patient handling equipment market during the forecast period. This is attributed to the presence of a large number of healthcare facilities, trained professionals, and demand for better services coupled with supportive regulations for patient safety.

North America is expected to grow at a beneficial rate due to the increasing aged population and the growing demand for home care equipment. Furthermore, the growing frequency of Musculoskeletal Disorders in this region is boosting the market growth during the forecast period. Moreover, Asia-Pacific is estimated to grow at a rapid speed due to the fast-growing patient handling industry and government efforts to retain the high quality of products manufactured in the region.

Segment Covered

The report on the global patient handling equipment market covers segments such as product type, type of care, and end-user. On the basis of product type, the sub-markets include wheelchairs and scooters beds, medical beds, bathroom safety supplies, mechanical equipment, non-mechanical equipment, ambulatory aids, and other types. On the basis of the type of care, the sub-markets include bariatric care, critical care, wound care, fall prevention, and other types of care. On the basis of end-user, the sub-markets include hospitals, home care settings, elderly care facilities, and other end users.

Companies Profiled:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the market such as Stryker Corporation, Guldmann Inc., Invacare Corporation, Hill-Rom Holdings Inc., Prism Medical, Getinge Group, Linet Spol. S.R.O., Stiegelmeyer GmbH & Co. KG, and Joerns Healthcare.

