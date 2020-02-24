Dysmenorrhea Treatment Market Forecasts by Industry Drivers, Regions Till 2023

Dysmenorrhea Treatment Market Size, Share, Trend, Growth: By Type (Primary Dysmenorrhea and Secondary Dysmenorrhea), Type of Treatment (Pain Relievers, Hormonal Therapy and Surgery) End User (Hospitals & Clinics, Research Centers and others) and Region (the Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa) – Global Forecast till 2025

Dysmenorrhea Treatment Market – Highlights

Pain during menstruation is known as Dysmenorrhea Treatment Market. Increase in incidence of dysmenorrhea, which is attributed to changing lifestyle, addiction to smoking and alcohol, hormonal changes and physical and mental stress, favor the growth of this market. Additionally, lack of awareness regarding reproductive health and increase in first pregnancy age, favor the growth of this market.

Global Dysmenorrhea Treatment Market – Players

Key players in Dysmenorrhea Treatment Market Players are: Novartis AG (Switzerland), Merck, Inc. (U.S), Bayer Schering Pharma AG (Germany), Abbott Healthcare (U.S), Pfizer, Inc. (U.S). Other players include F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (U.S), Sanofi (U.S), Taj Pharmaceuticals, Ltd (India).

Dysmenorrhea Treatment Market- Segmentation

Global Dysmenorrhea Treatment market has been segmented on the basis of Type which includes Primary Dysmenorrhea and Secondary Dysmenorrhea. Secondary Dysmenorrhea has sub-segments namely Endometriosis, Adenomyosis, Uterine myomas, Endometrial polyps, Cervical stenosis, Obstructive malformations of genital tract. On the basis of treatment the market is segmented into non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), hormonal, and combined oral contraceptive. End users are hospitals and clinics, diagnostic centers, pharmaceutical companies and others.

Dysmenorrhea Treatment Market – Regional Analysis

Globally, Dysmenorrhea Treatment market is spread across four regions America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East and Africa. North America is the largest market for dysmenorrhea. The factor contributing for the growth of this market is an increase in problems with reproductive healthy among women and changing lifestyle. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing market for dysmenorrhea treatment. India is expected to be the emerging and fastest growing region. The market shows steady growth in Middle East and Africa.

