Digital Remittance Market by Remittance Channel and End User – Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026

The Global Digital Remittance Market was valued at USD 61.73 Billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 74.54 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 2.38% from 2019 to 2026.

The latest survey on Global Digital Remittance Market is conducted covering various organizations of the industry from different geographies to come up with a 100+ page report. The study is a perfect mix of qualitative and quantitative information highlighting key market developments, challenges that industry and competition are facing along with gap analysis and new opportunity available and trend in the Digital Remittance Market. The report bridges the historical data from 2013 to 2018 and forecasted till 2026. The report aims to present the analysis of Global Digital Remittance Market, By Component, By Region – North America, Europe, South America, Asia-Pacific, Middle East, and Africa. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities.

What is Digital Remittance?

Digital remittance is defined as one of the most powerful monitory solutions that can have the potential to cause positive development on the local and global economy. A number of economic situations can be handled through banking offering connectivity, identity, and it also comprises literacy solutions as well. The vast majority of remittances go to developing countries, many of which have lacking infrastructure that would enable digital remittances to unlock cost savings for citizens.

In the report, the market outlook section mainly encompasses fundamental dynamics of the market which include drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges faced by the industry. Drivers and restraints are intrinsic factors whereas opportunities and challenges are extrinsic factors of the market.

Verified Market Research narrows down the available data using primary sources to validate the data and use it in compiling a full-fledged market research study. The report contains a quantitative and qualitative estimation of market elements which interests the client. The “Global Digital Remittance Market” is mainly bifurcated into sub-segments which can provide a classified data regarding latest trends in the market.

The “Global Digital Remittance Market” study report will provide a valuable insight with an emphasis on global market including some of the major players such as InstaReM, Flywire, Western Union (WU), Ria Financial Outward Remittance, SingX Pte Ltd., WorldRemit Ltd., Remitly, Inc., Azimo Limited, TransferWise Ltd., Ripple and MoneyGram. Our market analysis also entails a section solely dedicated for such major players wherein our analysts provide an insight to the financial statements of all the major players, along with its product benchmarking and SWOT analysis. The competitive landscape section also includes key development strategies, market share and market ranking analysis of the above-mentioned players globally.

