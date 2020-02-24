Business Intelligence Market by Type, Data type, Business Application, Organization Size, Deployment Model, Industry Vertical, and Region – Global Forecast to 2026

The Global Business Intelligence and Analytics Market was valued at USD 26.08 Billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 54.76 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 9.7% from 2019 to 2026.

The report bridges the historical data from 2013 to 2018 and forecasted till 2026. The report aims to present the analysis of Global Business Intelligence and Analytics Market By Service, By Platform, By Vertical, By Region – North America, Europe, South America, Asia-Pacific, Middle East, and Africa.

What Is Business Intelligence and Analytics?

Business Intelligence refers to the combination of different strategies and technologies used for the analysis of the data to provide business information to the enterprise. And business analytics refers to the strategies, skills, processes used to investigate and analyze past performance of the company to forecast the business and do necessary planning accordingly. Business intelligence collects past as well as current data for analysis, on the other hand business analytics collects only past data to forecast the future insights of the business.

Global Business Intelligence and Analytics Market Outlook

The market outlook section mainly encompasses fundamental dynamics of the market which include drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges faced by the industry. Drivers and restraints are intrinsic factors whereas opportunities and challenges are extrinsic factors of the market.

The "Global Business Intelligence and Analytics Market" is mainly bifurcated into sub-segments which can provide a classified data regarding latest trends in the market.

Global Business Intelligence and Analytics Market Competitive Landscape

The “Global Business Intelligence and Analytics Market” study report will provide a valuable insight with an emphasis on global market including some of the major players such as GoodData Corporation, IBM Corporation, Information Builders, Microsoft Corporation, OpenText Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Qlik Technologies Inc., SAP AG, Tableau Software, Inc., and Tibco Software. Our market analysis also entails a section solely dedicated for such major players wherein our analysts provide an insight to the financial statements of all the major players, along with its product benchmarking and SWOT analysis. The competitive landscape section also includes key development strategies, market share and market ranking analysis of the above-mentioned players globally.

