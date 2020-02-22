Global Laryngeal Cancer Therapeutics Market Size, Shares, Growth, Segments, Industry Analysis & Outlook 2019-2025

The latest report on “Laryngeal Cancer Therapeutics Market (Product Type – Biologics, and Small Molecules; Application – Hospitals, Clinics, and Other Applications): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025.” The global laryngeal cancer therapeutics market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.1% over the forecast period of 2019-2025.

The major players in the global laryngeal cancer therapeutics market are Eli Lilly and Company, Bristol-Myers Squibb, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Sanofi S.A., and Merck and Co. Inc. In 2019, Eli Lilly and Company acquired Loxo Oncology, Inc. The acquisition increases the scope of Lilly’s oncology portfolio into precision medicines.

The rising prevalence of laryngeal cancer drives the growth of the laryngeal cancer therapeutics market. In 2019, around 12,410 adults in the United States are diagnosed with laryngeal cancer. The rising number of reimbursement programs contributes to the growth of the laryngeal cancer therapeutics market. The changing lifestyle choices fuel the growth of the laryngeal cancer therapeutics market. The increasing consumption of smoking and alcohol fuel the growth of the laryngeal cancer therapeutics market. The combined influence of tobacco and alcohol contribute to 90 percent of all laryngeal cancers. On the flip side, the availability of alternative treatment options and treatment costs hamper the growth of the laryngeal cancer therapeutics market. Moreover, the growing research and development promote innovations and create numerous opportunities for the growth of the laryngeal cancer therapeutics market.

Geographically, North America is anticipated to be dominant in the laryngeal cancer therapeutics market. North America has a well-established healthcare industry that promotes the growth of the laryngeal cancer therapeutics market. Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to grow in the laryngeal cancer therapeutics market with a healthy CAGR over the forecast period. The rising numbers of smokers fuel the growth of laryngeal cancer cases in the Asia-Pacific region. Europe is growing in the global laryngeal cancer therapeutics market.

Segment Covered

The report on the global laryngeal cancer therapeutics market covers segments such as product type and application. On the basis of product type, the sub-markets include biologics, and small molecules. On the basis of application, the sub-markets include hospitals, clinics, and other applications.

Companies Profiled:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the market such as Eli Lilly and Company, Bristol-Myers Squibb, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. and Co., Sanofi S.A., and Merck and Co. Inc.

