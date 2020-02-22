Global Bioprocess Analyzers Market – To Increase at Steady Growth Rate

The latest report on “Bioprocess Analyzers Market (Type – Instruments, and Consumables and Accessories; Applications – Antibiotics, Biosimilars, Recombinant Proteins, and Other Applications; End Users – Biopharmaceutical Companies, Contract Manufacturing Organizations, and Contract Research Organizations): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025.” The global bioprocess analyzers market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.5% over the forecast period of 2019-2025.

Bioprocessing is a rapidly growing technology used in the development of disposable bioprocessing equipment and accessories that are utilized in the manufacturing of biopharmaceutical products. Bioprocess analyzers help to make the right decision for optimal production outcomes by capturing useful insights of the bioprocess.

The growing attractiveness of life science areas like pharmacology and toxicology and biotechnology in the developing advanced medicines and vaccines drive the growth of bioprocess analyzers market. Stainless steel is utilized for full-scale production in the bioprocess analyzers market. Single-use technology offers the advancement in technology stimulating the growth of bioprocess analyzers market. The rising demand from the modern medical industry for process analysis and informatics promotes various analysis technologies that contribute to the growth of the bioprocess analyzers market.

The increasing demand for biologics stimulates companies to adopt single-use bioprocessing technologies. The development of integrated analyzers in combination with multiple components and multiplexing modalities with high throughput and rise in sensitivity promotes the growth of the bioprocess analyzers market. The growing demand for automated bioprocess analyzers and rising innovations with new product launches fuel the growth of the bioprocess analyzers market. On the flip side, complexity in upstream and downstream of bioprocessing with small-sized bioprocessing equipment hampers the growth of the bioprocess analyzers market. Moreover, the development of new products creates novel opportunities for the growth of the bioprocess analyzers market.

Geographically, the global bioprocess analyzers market is divided into North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Rest of the World. North America is anticipated to have a dominant share in the global bioprocess analyzers market. The growing research and development in pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies of North America drive the growth of the North America bioprocess analyzers market. Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow in the global bioprocess analyzers market at a healthy CAGR over the forecast period over the forecast period. The shift of contract research organizations to the Asia-Pacific region promotes the growth of the bioprocess analyzers market. Europe is growing in the global bioprocess analyzers market.

Segment Covered

The report on the global bioprocess analyzers market covers segments such as type, applications, and end-users. On the basis of type, the sub-markets include instruments, and consumables and accessories. On the basis of applications, the sub-markets include antibiotics, biosimilars, recombinant proteins, and other applications. On the basis of end-users, the sub-markets include biopharmaceutical companies, contract manufacturing organizations, and contract research organizations.

Companies Profiled:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the market such as F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG., Nova Biomedical Corporation, The Sartorius Group, SYSBIOTECH GmbH, Kaiser Optical Systems, Inc., YSI, Inc., Optocell GmbH & Co. KG, Randox Laboratories Ltd., Siemens Healthineers AG, General Electric Company, and other companies.

