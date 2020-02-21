Sulphur Coated Urea Market: Future Key Trends and CAGR Prediction through 2019 to 2029

Sulphur coated urea market is growing at a CAGR of around 3.5% through 2029, propelled by sustainability concerns and cost minimization in the agricultural sector. A stringent regulatory framework on the utilization of primitive and conventional fertilizers is also supporting the growth of the sulphur coated urea market. The global sulphur coated urea market study presents an all in all compilation of the historical, current and future outlook of the market as well as the factors responsible for such a growth. With SWOT analysis, the business study highlights the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of each sulphur coated urea market player in a comprehensive way. Further, the sulphur coated urea market report emphasizes the adoption pattern of the sulphur coated urea across various industries.

The sulphur coated urea market report highlights the following players:

Andersons Inc.

Haifa Chemicals Ltd.

Koch Industries Inc.

Harrell’s LLC

Others

The sulphur coated urea market report examines the operating pattern of each player – new product launches, partnerships, and acquisitions – has been examined in detail.

Soaring popularity of golf as a leisure pursuit and increased spending on luxury amenities such as household lawns has also catalyzed the heightened demand for sulphur coated urea. Developed countries such as U.S., Canada, Australia, and even Western European countries have witnessed a tremendous spurt in development of sports and recreational infrastructure which is expected to give significant traction to sulphur coated urea market. On this premise, global sales of sulphur coated urea is estimated to surpass a value of ~US$ 1.3 Bn by 2029.

Key Players to Hold One-third of Global Revenue in Sulphur Coated Urea Market

Sulphur coated urea market is highly consolidated with prominent players accounting for around one-third of the global sales. Prominent players such as Agrium Inc., Israel Chemicals Ltd., Syngenta AG, Andersons Inc. and Yara International are engaged in intensive R&D to develop innovative sulphur coated urea solutions and expansion of their manufacturing facilities to cater to the growing demand of sulphur coated urea globally.

