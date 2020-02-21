Polyaryletherketone (PAEK) Market Upcoming Trends and Key Growth Factors during 2019 to 2027

The global Polyaryletherketone market study presents an all in all compilation of the historical, current and future outlook of the market as well as the factors responsible for such a growth. With SWOT analysis, the business study highlights the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of each Polyaryletherketone market player in a comprehensive way. Further, the Polyaryletherketone market report emphasizes the adoption pattern of the Polyaryletherketone across various industries.

Celanese Corporation

Mitsubishi Chemical Advanced Materials

Akro Plastic GmbH

Triveni Chemicals Limited

Others

The global polyaryletherketone (PAEK) market is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 6% and is estimated to reach a valuation of over US$ 1.4 Bn by the end of the forecast period (2019-2027). The global demand for polyaryletherketone (PAEK) has seen a steady course since its inception. Polyaryletherketones are witnessing strong growth in many fields classically reserved for metals or polymers and are helping to improve yields and efficiency.

Nascent Research Initiatives Propel Demand

Several researchers assert that polyaryletherketone (PAEK) is amongst the most environment-friendly thermoplastics. The claims of these researchers have been backed by several international bodies involved in material research and testing. Fumes produced on burning polyaryletherketone are least corrosive and toxic amongst the fumes of all other thermoplastics. Therefore, growing inclination of the chemical industry towards sustainable practices shall play a defining role in driving sales across the market. High chemical resistance and low heat output are amongst the key selling points for polyaryletherketone (PAEK). The next few years are set to witness formidable sales across this market.

Aviation and Aerospace Sectors as Key End-Users

Use of polyaryletherketone (PAEK) in interior aviation applications stems from the low heart output of this thermoplastic. A major part of the aviation industry’s overarching budget is allocated towards interior applications, and this is an important consideration for market analysts. Furthermore, the aerospace sector has also consolidated its operations in terms of manufacturing, quality analysis, and testing. This trend, coupled with the splendid properties of polyaryletherketone, has emerged as an important dynamic of market growth. Polymer compounds are modified according to the nature of their applications. Therefore, polyaryletherketone (PAEK) is subjected to several modifications during the phase of application.

Mechanical Applications of PAEK

The importance of drilling components across mechanical engineering cannot be underestimated. Use of polyaryletherketone (PAEK) in oil drilling components has garnered the attention of several industry leaders. Furthermore, valves and compressor rings used in automotive engineering are also manufactured from PAEK. The ability of polyaryletherketone to withstand high temperature and stress has led to its usage in chemical pump manufacturing. In addition to this, use of these thermoplastics also spans into carving of bearings, gears, and seals. Wire coatings and surgical implants are amongst other products that are manufactured from PAEK. Taking cognizance of the aforementioned applications, it is safe to predict that the growth graph of the global polyaryletherketone (PAEK) market would move along a favourable trajectory.

