US petcoke exports rise to 33 million tons in 2019

US petcoke exports reached 33.4 million tons in 2019, according to leading global and multi-industry advisory, research and business intelligence boutique CW Group.

Year-on-year, outbound shipments of petroleum coke from the US have been rising since August, having surged over 20 percent in October 2019, as reported in CW Research’s Petcoke Country Market Data.

India, Japan and Mexico continue to be the major destinations of choice for US petcoke, accounting for more than 40 percent of total US petcoke exports in 2019. India’s imports increased significantly in 2019 as the Indian cement industry took advantage of the low U.S petcoke prices, fueled by a combination of reduced demand from China and the general slowdown of the global economy, resulting in very competitive shipping rates.

“Indian petcoke demand is expected to grow further in 2020 as Reliance Industries’ gasification project is expected to consume a significant volume of the domestic petcoke production,” notes Carolina Pereira, Manager, Advisory and Research at CW Group.

Chinese demand for US petcoke, which suffered a decline in 2019 as a fallout of the US-China trade war, is expected to witness an increase in 2020. However, the quantum of this increase is going to be conditioned by the length of the coronavirus impact on the Chinese economy.

Clients who seek insightful industry information and direction for business strategies in petcoke-related segments may further their knowledge through CW Research’s World Green Petcoke Market Demand Forecast Report 2020, which provides an in-depth forecast analysis with a five-year retrospective and outlook of the petroleum coke industry through 2025.

In addition, CW Group’s Advisory team can assist with custom studies and deal advisory at the clients’ requests, performing in-depth analysis of fuel grade petcoke.

ABOUT PETCOKE COUNTRY MARKET DATA

CW Research’s Petcoke Country Market Data analysis, part of CW Group’s premium PetcokeWeek market reporting service, extensively covers petcoke volume trends across the globe. Particular emphasis is given to demand & supply volumes for the largest petcoke producing and consuming markets around the world. Presented in an objective, easy-to-understand format, the Petcoke Country Market Data is an indispensable tool for producers, suppliers, investors and end-users who wish to always be updated on all the relevant petcoke trends.

Weekly Petcoke Country Market Data updates can be found at https://www.cwgrp.com/petcoke-news/petcoke-market-data

