The Advantages of Specific Rabbit Antibodies

The demand for high-quality antibodies is increasing in the pharmaceutical, diagnostic, and research industries. Rabbit antibodies are something that has countless applications and therefore in high demand. In this post, we will learn some of their applications and benefits.

The rabbit is the host of choice for producing high-quality polyclonal antibodies. Rabbits have been used for a long time; the complete apparatus (from rabbit breeds and facilities to immunization protocols and secondary antibodies)are carefully tested and evaluated for the optimal performance. There are many advanced technologies available now that enable the production of high-specificity, high-affinity rabbit antibodies for challenging targets.

High-affinity: Rabbits offer an exclusive advantage for the production of antibodies as they are capable of generating a large variety of B cells and therefore antibody structures. Plus, the rabbit immune system can produce antibodies with a 10-100 times higher affinity for the target antigen than the mouse antibodies.

Increased specificity: Rabbit antibodies are highly specific and can even detect split versions of the target protein. Rabbit antibodies with high affinity can ensure that even in the conditions of high severity, high signal strength can be achieved to obtain clean images with high-specificity and low background effects.

Applications of rabbit antibodies:

Immunohistochemistry: Since rabbit antibodies have high sensitivity, they are an ideal choice for applications such as immunohistochemistry. Working dilutions are usually for rabbit antibodies and can be used in a wide variety of fixation procedures. They are often tested on human lymphoid tissue microarray to examine stain quality.

To detect post-translational modifications: Due to the specific immune system of rabbits, they can develop antibodies even against small epitopes that exist in small lipids, molecules, and polymers. This makes them detect slight changes that occur during single amino acid replacement or post-translational modifications. Therefore, rabbit antibodies can be used to recognize modifications, such as methylation, phosphorylation, sumoylation, acetylation, etc.

After reading about these benefits and their applications, you might be looking for a reliable source to get rabbit antibodies at the best prices.

