Western Europe and North America lead white cement trade

In 2019, Western Europe remained the major white cement exporting region, followed by Eastern Europe and CIS, according to CW Research’s 2020 Global White Cement Market and Trade Report. Western European intra-regional trade accounted for 74 percent of regional exports, while a much smaller percentage was shipped to North America.

“Driven by the correlation between higher economic growth and white cement demand, North America and the Middle East unsurprisingly remained the premier destinations for imports of white cement, heavily linked with structural applications including pre-cast,” notes Carolina Pereira, Business Analyst at CW Group.

NORTH AMERICA TOPS IMPORTS

North America remains the largest import destination for white cement in 2019. The United States is estimated to have imported over a million tons of white cement. A significant share of the US imports is accounted for by supplies from its neighbors, Canada and Mexico, with the remainder coming from a selective set of countries including Denmark and Turkey.

The majority of white cement is traded by sea, with large consumers of white cement at a regional level consisting mostly of mature markets, including North America and Western Europe. Since current macroeconomic challenges have yet to dissipate, the major trading markets, as advanced economies, have been more able to adjust to evolving demand and pricing scenarios.

In terms of white cement pricing, there is little variation when compared to the previous year, given the relative stability of the global white cement market in the current year. FOB prices in a selection of key markets, including Turkey, the UAE, and Denmark, present a wide variation of almost 40 percent between lowest and highest figures.

MASONRY APPLICATIONS LEAD USE PREFERENCES

The use of white cement varies depending on intended applications, ranging from aesthetic requirements to structural. As such, the grade of white cement is chosen accordingly: high-strength white cement is a prerequisite for structural applications, whereas low-strength white cement remains the choice for decorative concrete products and tiles.

In terms of end-user segments, in 2019, masonry applications are estimated to have accounted for the lion’s share of white cement consumption, followed by architectural precast applications. Other applications, including pool finishes, take the third place, albeit with a much slimmer slice of the consumption market.

